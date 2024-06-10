France No10 Matthieu Jalibert confirms his season is over

Bordeaux-Begles fly-half Matthieu Jalibert has been ruled out of the rest of the Top 14 season, he has confirmed on social media.

The 25-year-old left the field in the final ten minutes of Bordeaux’s comprehensive victory over Oyonnax at the Stade Chaban-Delmas in the final round of the Top 14 season, for what is now being reported as a torn hamstring following tests.

Though Bordeaux secured third place in the league with their 40-7 victory, it was a Pyrrhic victory in some way, as they will now be without their No10 for the business end of the season, which begins with their home quarter-final against Racing 92 on Sunday.

Though it is not ideal for the French outfit, they have managed without Jalibert at times this season, most noticeably against Saracens in the Investec Champions Cup round of 16, where they registered a 45-12 win over the English giants without the 33-cap international.

This is an injury report that obviously will concern France head coach Fabien Galthie as well. Though it has only been revealed so far that Jalibert will miss the remainder of Bordeaux’s season, France begin their two-match series with Argentina, with a match against Uruguay in between, a week after the final.

Jalbiert’s absence for Bordeaux likely indicates that he will be unavailable for Les Bleus as well.

Fortunately for France, first-choice No10 Romain Ntamack is fit and firing again having missed both the World Cup and the Six Nations, where Jalibert deputised for him.

Jalibert wrote on Instagram: “My season is over with a torn muscle.

“It’s hard to accept when you put your all in to live this kind of moment.

“We have worked a lot collectively and individually to be where we are.

“Sometimes life is unfair, but thats the law of sport.

“The most important thing remains this end of the season for the club and our supporters.

“3 matches to reach our dream.

“I have a lot of confidence in the team, and I will be their number one supporter.

“Thank you for your support,

Your love makes us stronger.”