France in unfamiliar territory while Wales just miss Six Nations record
France prop up the Guinness Six Nations table for the first time in over a decade while Wales narrowly missed out on a record-breaking comeback win.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the key statistics from the opening weekend.
Les Bleus feeling the blues
A 38-17 home defeat at the hands of Ireland left France bottom of the men’s standings for the first time since they finished with the wooden spoon in 2013.
In the Six Nations era, it was the first time they have conceded five tries in a home game and only once have they conceded more points at home, losing 43-35 to Wales in 2001 – indeed it is only the sixth time they have conceded 30 or more at home.
A 21-point margin made it by far their heaviest home defeat – they have lost only 14 of 61 such games and it is only the fourth by double figures. England won 24-13 in 2008 and 31-21 in 2016 while Wales won 16-6 in 2013.
For Ireland, it was only a fourth Six Nations win in France and beat their record points total away to Les Bleus, previously set in a 43-31 loss in 2006.
Wales fightback falls just short
Last place was assured for Les Bleus as Saturday’s two games both finished close, Wales and Italy gaining losing bonus points.
It did not look like being that way when Warren Gatland’s side trailed 27-0 to Scotland shortly after half-time, but James Botham’s try sparked a remarkable comeback that came up just short of setting a new Six Nations record.
Wales’ own win over France in 2019, when they trailed 16-0 at half-time before winning 24-19 with two George North tries, was the largest deficit previously overcome to win a game in the Six Nations or its predecessors. Scotland drew games from 31-0 down against England in 2019 and 25-6 against Wales in 2001.
Had Wales managed to finish the job on Saturday it would have matched the third-largest comeback win in Test history.
Korea’s 38-36 victory over Chile in 2016 holds the record, having trailed by 29 points at 36-7. Fiji recovered from 28-0 and 31-3 down to beat Tonga 41-38 in 2010 and Chile were on the receiving end of another stunning comeback in 2007, leading Uruguay 27-0 at the break but losing 35-34.
England’s win did not require the same drama even as they trailed twice in the first half in Rome.
The visitors pulled out to a 10-point lead before Monty Ioane’s converted try four minutes beyond the regulation 80 made the final score 27-24 and earned Italy’s bonus point.
Comments on RugbyPass
The Irish were very good on Friday. No argument. France were soundly beaten. Congrats to Ireland. But I love this confidence. While we’re at it - let’s just say Ireland are favourites to win the World Cup. Let’s get totally carried away because of one win at the beginning of the season.2 Go to comments
Yes, you forgot Hodnett and soon Brian Gleeson2 Go to comments
Damnit Rassie. My bliksem!2 Go to comments
wens ek kon daar. wees! weldone!! amper gesond ! That’s probably a mild version of what I’d say if I’d dropped that stuff all over me. And I don’t speak Afrikaans! 😊2 Go to comments
I will be heartbroken but I will also be an instant Bayonne supporter for Top 14. Beautiful part of France, not far from some great beaches in both France & Spain as well, I’ll have to try and visit next season if this happens.4 Go to comments
Haha good old sir Clive Woodward is never shy of a joke or 2. As if a case could be made for the six nations being as big, or bigger, than the World Cup… haha probably because the Northern teams never win it so no interest shown… you crack me up1 Go to comments
Just proves there is a lot of life left in the old dog yet. As a Quins fan I really hope he stays with us at least until he earns 100 caps.4 Go to comments
Last time I checked it’s about scoring points and not stats. !!Scotland were clinical in the first half, Wales in the second. Let’s not overthink it!!!!1 Go to comments
Either way, I sincerely hope, that he gets to join the international centurion club.4 Go to comments
Seeeeeeya then1 Go to comments
Tomato Allen is the son of Will Allen John Allen’s brother.13 Go to comments
Thanks, Nick. I still can’t really believe what I saw last Friday night. It was wonderous to behold an Irish team coming home with a wet sail. I really have not seen a better or more comprehensive performance by an Irish team against France. Nor have ever seen both Irish locks play such a dominant game. The MOM decision could so easily have gone to Tadgh Beirne. He is a big game player. And I remember your mentioning how good he was with Scarlets, before we ever saw him play in Ireland. Leinster certainly made a rare mistake letting him go post academy days in Dublin. And James Ryan now finds himself bench player. And there was talk of him as captain only weeks ago.1 Go to comments
Could the headline not be any more bitter from the self proclaimed moral authority of Rugby? This rubbish article is the worst load of crap, after a great few days of having the Crusaders in Cork and a great evening of rugby and enjoyment.45 Go to comments
Dickson 34, Curry 35 & Mikkelson 37, need to relish their way into retirement NOW so that the AB7s can have a greater chance of relishing wins at Madrid & Paris. They have old legs, are predictable, are off the fast sustained pace demanded in 7s, & are blocking faster, younger, stronger, fitter, more dynamic players, from spots. Their rate of onfield recovery also lags & they are easily run down should a break ensue.. In sum, they drag the team down to their labourious level on attack & force others to work harder on D. Revealingly, Sylan Collier 32 & Sione Molia 31 led the AB7s splendidly in winning the 2023 Series Championship last season, in the absence of Dickson, Curry & Mikkelson. Enough said.1 Go to comments
Cannot believe Alfie Barbeary is not in this squad.1 Go to comments
Although an England supporter with a Welsh mother I had to watch rugby in the 5 Nations during the 1960s through gritted teeth. However I was never blinded to the skills and demeanour of Barry John and JPR, truly great players and individuals off the field as well.1 Go to comments
Same ole same ole paddy powder puff gets another longterm injury.1 Go to comments
Well, slap me with a dead fish. Did not expect this result.1 Go to comments
I mean, they came out and did the same stuff until Scotland got a yellow card…1 Go to comments
Lucu with a better grade than Le Garrec, we have clearly not seen the same game. The French tempo was horrendously slow until the 60th minute, you won’t beat Ireland without trying to benefit from your fast balls which is impossible with Lucu on the field. Couilloud and Le Garrec are fare better options.2 Go to comments