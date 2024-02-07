Four changes for England U20s as team named to host Wales

England boss Mark Mapletoft has made four changes to his U20s starting team to take on Wales this Friday in Bath following last weekend’s Six Nations round-one success away to Italy.

The English chalked up a 36-11 success in Treviso but they will take the field at The Rec with three fresh faces in their backs and one in their pack.

With full-back Ben Redshaw switching to outside centre to accommodate the inclusion of Ioan Jones at No15 and Ollie Spencer chosen at inside centre, England have chosen a fully changed midfield as the injured Sean Kerr and Ben Waghorn miss out after their respective 40- and 11-minute games as starters against the Italians.

Archie McParland, the scrum-half who was originally due to start in round one before crying off late, is named at No9 instead of Ben Douglas who filled in for him. Up front, the sole change to the forwards is the promotion to No8 of sub Nathan Michelow who takes over the role from Zach Carr.

This Friday’s game will be McParland’s first cap at U20s level. Back-rower Kane James and back George Makepeace-Cubitt could also earn debut caps from the bench.

Scrum coach Nathan Catt said: “Our U20s have had a really productive week at Bisham Abbey and that has been reflected in our output in meetings, skills sessions and on-field training. We have a positive mindset going into Friday,” he stated.

“Matches against Wales are always special occasions with each side fighting for bragging rights, we expect high intensity from a Welsh team that will feel confident after last week’s result.

“Of course, it’s fantastic to be returning to Bath where I spent my career as a player and a coach, I’m sure our home support will be eager to cheer us on to another positive result as we look to build momentum into this tournament.”

England U20s (vs Wales, Friday)

15. Ioan Jones (Gloucester Rugby)

14. Toby Cousins (Northampton Saints)

13. Ben Redshaw (Newcastle Falcons)

12. Ollie Spencer (Newcastle Falcons)

11. Alex Wills (Sale Sharks)

10. Rory Taylor (Gloucester Rugby)

9. Archie McParland (Northampton Saints)*

1. Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks)

2. Craig Wright (Northampton Saints)

3. Billy Sela (Bath Rugby)

4. Olamide Sodeke (Saracens)

5. Junior Kpoku (Racing 92)

6. Finn Carnduff (capt – Leicester Tigers)

7. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)

8. Nathan Michelow (Saracens)

Replacements:

16. Jacob Oliver (Newcastle Falcons)

17. Scott Kirk (Bath Rugby)

18. James Halliwell (Bristol Bears)

19. Joe Bailey (Exeter Chiefs)

20. Kane James (Exeter Chiefs)*

21. Ben Douglas (Newcastle Falcons)

22. Josh Bellamy (Harlequins)

23. George Makepeace-Cubitt (Rams RFC) *

* denotes new cap at U20s level