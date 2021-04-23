    Kyle Steyn will make his Glasgow return in the Rainbow Cup opener after more than a year out of action.

    The Scotland winger has been missing this season because of a hamstring problem and last played in February 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic stopped sport.

    The 27-year-old goes straight into the Warriors starting line-up for the trip to Treviso to face Benetton.

    Head coach Danny Wilson said: “We’re pleased to be welcoming Kyle back from a long-term injury. He’s a powerful attacking threat and we look forward to seeing him back out in a Warriors jersey.”

    George Turner is given the nod at hooker so Fraser Brown will line up at openside flanker for Glasgow for the first time since 2016.

    Recent signing Cole Forbes has brushed off an injury to start at full-back for the first time in his Glasgow career.

    Scotland Under-20 prop Tom Lambert and newly-signed back-rower Rory Darge could each make their debuts off the bench.

    Wilson added: “Our recent win against Benetton will not represent the challenge we will face.

    “Benetton at home are a formidable challenge and we look forward to meeting that challenge in Italy.”

