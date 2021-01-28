12:01pm, 28 January 2021

Former Ireland winger Craig Gilroy is among three players to agree contract extensions at Ulster, the province have confirmed.

Gilroy joins back-row Marcus Rea and Angus Curtis on agreeing on a new one-year deal with the Beflast based PRO14 side.

One of Ulster’s most-capped players, Belfast-born Craig Gilroy has played a big part in the province’s success since his debut season in 2010/11.

Gilroy won 10 caps for Ireland, but never quite found a foothold in the team. He last featured for the men in green under former head coach Joe Schmidt in the 2016 tour of South Africa.

“I’m very grateful to have secured another contract with my home province, and to play for this great club. I am hopeful about what we can achieve together as a squad in the season ahead,” said Gilroy upon resigning today.

Ulster Rugby Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said: “Craig is one of our longest-serving players, and as such, he adds a huge amount of experience and expertise to the squad. A talented winger with the ability to score from just about anywhere on the field, Craig continues to give a huge amount both on and off the field.”

Ballymena native, Marcus Rea, has also penned a one year deal after impressing for Ulster since making his debut in 2018 against Leinster.

“I’m happy to be able to move up the ranks to earn a full pro contract. It’s been a few years in the making, but the work very much doesn’t stop here. The competition in the back row is fierce so I will have to look at earning my place in the squad with consistent performances.”

Meanwhile 22-year old back Angus Curtis will be looking to make his mark in the season ahead “following time away from the squad due to injury”. Since entering the Ulster Academy system in 2016 the former Irish U20 international has proven his trademark versatility in both the fly-half and centre position, the province said in a statement.