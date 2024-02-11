The Finn Russell verdict on late no-try drama in Murrayfield
Finn Russell admitted Scotland should not have got themselves into a position for the officials to effectively decide the outcome of their dramatic Guinness Six Nations match against France.
Ben White’s try gave Scotland a seventh-minute lead and they felt they should have been more than 16-10 in front by the time the French – who had prop Uini Atonio sin-binned just before half-time – turned Saturday’s game in their favour in the closing 10 minutes.
Les Bleus – whose tries came from Gael Fickou and Louis Bielle-Biarrey – held on for a 20-16 victory but only after an astonishing finale in which Scotland were convinced substitute Sam Skinner had scored a match-winning try in the game’s last action.
Referee Nic Berry’s initial call was “no try” and after several minutes of deliberating with TMO Brian MacNeice amid incredible tension, it looked like they were about to award the score before eventually deciding the images were inconclusive.
The Scots were livid but co-captain Russell conceded the game should never have boiled down to that last-gasp flashpoint.
“Personally I believe it was a try at the end, but it’s up to the referee to decide that,” said the stand-off.
“We can’t let the referee decide what happens in a game, it’s up to us to play better and make these matches a victory.”
Although disappointed, Russell believes it was a sign of Scotland’s resilience that they almost dug out victory despite relinquishing their long-held lead in the closing stages.
“It was a bit of magic from France (for Bielle-Biarrey’s 70th-minute try), but I think the way we got back into the game and the way I believe that we scored, it shows the character we’ve got,” he said.
“We didn’t lose belief when we fell four points down with three minutes left. I’m proud of the boys for the performance but we need to take our learnings from it going into the England game.”
The Scots host their old rivals a week on Saturday knowing they will need a Calcutta Cup victory to hoist themselves back into championship contention.
“We’ll take it easy next week,” said Russell. “Some of the boys have got to train, some haven’t. We just need some time away from rugby. It’s an intense competition.
“We’ll take some time away and then come back to get ready for that England game. A massive challenge awaits us and we’ll need to be ready.”
One man who may have played his way into contention for the England showdown is 22-year-old Edinburgh back Harry Paterson, who produced an impressive debut after being summoned to start at full-back on the morning of the match when Kyle Steyn’s wife went into labour.
“It’s one of the best debuts I’ve ever seen,” said head coach Gregor Townsend. “Going up against that French backline on a wet day at Murrayfield, he was excellent.
“I gave him a heads-up that he could be playing about 9am then confirmed it at 10am.
“To play like that was fantastic and gives us a lot of encouragement about where Harry can go over these next few years.
“He knew he’d have a lot of kicks to field due to the way France play and with the weather being wet, but he just got stronger and stronger as the game went on.
“But Kyle Rowe deserves a mention as well. That was only his second Test start and, like Harry, I thought he was excellent.
“We are building depth in the back three.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Kyle Rowe’s defence was a liability for Scotland all game. Out of position (including for France’s second half try), poor tackling technique (upright but non-dominant, meaning he fell off most of what he attempted), spent most of the time jumping up and down trying to avoid contact. Reminds me a bit of James Lowe when he first moved to Ireland - defence optional. I hope he can do the same as Lowe and work on his defence as he has some good attacking vision.1 Go to comments
Dumb lex, sed lex est.1 Go to comments
I do not have an opinion on the touchdown but I do think Finn Russell’s interference with the French scrumhalf immediately beforehand was worthy of a check. He looked offside tome and I would have like more angles to view.2 Go to comments
Fin . I agree . That was a very good kick , but one kick does not a summer make. It needs someone who is going to do things to keep the opposition guessing . The back line are very obvious and get picked off . Ford did well in the second half by going back to type and helped pull England through. However. This was against a very young and inexperienced Wales and we only just won . How will he cope when Ireland come at him . That is if Smith is not thrown in to the lions den against the best team in the world at present.5 Go to comments
Oh thank god. Been having sleepless nights about Ireland taking the no.1 spot from us.7 Go to comments
Yes he is correct. a low quality game as was Scotland v France.1 Go to comments
While it is quite clear that the ball touches the ground, one pundit made the point that a lot of people overlook, myself included, on the slow mo replays you don’t know when the whistle was blown. The ball might have been on the boot when the whistle was blown and then rolled onto the ground after. Just thought it was an interesting different perspective. As Finn Russell said post match though, it was their responsibility to ensure the game wasn’t so tight that the outcome could be decided by a 50-50 ref call in the 84th minute5 Go to comments
after all the idiocy talked by “fans” and pundits this week, its really gratifying to see Ford and Steward as the standout players in a victory marked by kicking. england are learning a new defensive system, their squad is getting younger, and they are winning games. All is well.1 Go to comments
Nice1 Go to comments
I’m sure you all know but Rugby Pass ran a competition to see who could write the worst article and this one won. Congrats Ben1 Go to comments
despite issues with line outs and scrums Ireland was one of 4 teams that could have won it. Of the 4 teams Ireland and France were best placed. Despite apparently living the 4 year cycle approach, SA had to rely on illegal charge downs (Fance), very suspect forward passes in most matches to stay in competition by very narrow victories. Yes they won it and fair play but they did not dominant anything except the luck. They certainly put themselves in a position to take advantage of luck but think the 4 year approach was far from the reason they won and is often used to excuse poor performances for 96% of the cycle.20 Go to comments
Firstly, the Springbok team is not a “franchise” 🤮🤮🤮 that is a major red flag already, surely? It will be great if this investment could somehow reach union and club level and, e.g., help WP get its act together, or provide a better path to professionalism for young club/Varsity Cup stars. But American investment in non-American sport has a history of going disastrously, e.g. in football, Man United and Liverpool at one stage. Not to mention, large amounts of money floating around a South African sports organisation that is overseen by a kleptocratic government… what could possibly go wrong??8 Go to comments
You’re welcome England, love from South Africa 😁2 Go to comments
Townsend is right, scots were robbed…5 Go to comments
But Townsend is not complaining that DVDM got away with an obvious offside on his own goal line that should have been a yellow card5 Go to comments
Reds’ “offence”? We speak english here not American. Their fine attack offended noone.1 Go to comments
Oh no 😣. Phil Waugh seems even more clueless than his predecessors.1 Go to comments
Great to see Italy be so competitive, great to see Ireland try to be the most consistent team a la the ABs, everyone plays better than in those teams.1 Go to comments
Fin . Yes . You are right. Ford was very integral to it. Thats why everyone is saying England failed to impress AGAIN . Skin of the teeth . Have to do a lot better was Lawrences verdict . This fella has 90 odd caps and he is trying to learn to run an attacking back line . At some point the penny will drop with Borthwick when he works out what and who is stopping England from developing . You cant teach an old dog new tricks. Get the youngsters in who arent frightened to fail .and to whom it comes naturally and not have to learn how to do it .5 Go to comments
CVC has a less than 20% stake in 6N. It’s happening all over. However, the money is welcome surely in this climate.8 Go to comments