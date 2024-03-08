Fijian Drua claim famous win, hand Crusaders third straight loss
Two winless teams met in the cauldron that is Lautoka to kick off Saturday’s epic slate of Super Rugby Pacific fixtures, with the Crusaders visiting the Fijian Drua.
It’s a fixture that was famously won by the Drua in 2023, but it was the Crusaders who had the last laugh that season, beating the Fijians 49-8 in Christchurch in the quarter-final en route to a seventh title in as many years.
It was the Drua’s day once more at home, with a roaring crowd celebrating another famous win for the side after a tight and tense 80 minutes.
The Drua were looking dangerous early as they broke the Crusaders’ line in the opening minute and a cross-field kick almost found the waiting arms of the lethal Selestino Ravutaumada.
The Drua’s early kicking game was ambitious but lacking execution on contestable efforts, but they did enjoy some quality exits.
The Crusaders were the first to land points, thanks to the boot of young first five-eight Taha Kemara, capitalising on a Drua indiscretion.
The reigning champions’ lineout continued to look uncharacteristically shaky but their scrum was dominant and a reliable source of momentum as they launched some disjointed attacks under the benefit of penalty advantage.
The backline found some cohesion to execute a superb lineout strike in the 20th minute, a play that saw centre Levi Aumua draw a crowd and then find Sevu Reece on the inside who showed blistering pace to burn the final defenders and score under the posts.
It was then a scrum penalty to the Drua that offered the home side their first chance at points, an opportunity which was converted by Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.
The half-hour mark saw chaos unleashed with superb counterattacks from both teams foiled near each try line. Iosefo Masi was the instigator for the Drua while ball movement and pace from debutant Heremaia Murray found metres for the Crusaders.
Some superb vision from Frank Lomani gave Ravutaumada an inch of space on the wing which was all the in-form Flying Fijian needed, shrugging off the first tackle before stepping the second and third and diving over the line for a World-class finish that tied proceedings after the successful conversion.
The half ended with a missed penalty attempt from the Crusaders, leaving the score at 10 apiece.
Damp conditions contributed to some handling errors in the first half and didn’t take long to feature in the second. The Drua received possession after some strong defence and looked to double down on their upper hand in the collision area.
A couple of powerful counter-rucks to begin the second 40 also contributed to the Fijians’ momentum and a well-deserved try to Lomani put the home team in front.
The Crusaders had slowed the game down well after entering that deficit and looked to be building some momentum, but the Drua only needed a sniff and they launched a charge downfield.
Handling issues continued to be prominent as the game entered its final quarter and points were hard to come by.
A failed intercept over the try line almost saw Crusaders flanker Dom Gardiner steal a game-levelling effort with 15 minutes remaining in the contest. The referee ruled it a fair and realistic intercept attempt and awarded just a penalty.
The Fijians struggled to exit and ended up defending near the try line again shortly after, but the Crusaders again knocked the ball on in contact.
That man Ravutaumada got his hands on the ball and shredded the defence once more, getting his team beyond the halfway line before another run from the winger after a scrum made it well past the 22.
Execution continued to prove difficult in the conditions so in the 77th minute young Armstrong-Ravula stepped up to the tee and calmly extended his team’s lead to 10.
The Drua’s attacking ambition didn’t relent once that lead was cemented, hanging onto the ball and even putting in another cross-field kick which ultimately saw them penalised for an offside offence.
The team had done enough already though and saw the game out with a final scrum. Frank Lomani was awarded Man of the Match for a superb performance. Final score: 20-10.
Too many raw players on the field in key positions. Kemara is at risk of losing confidence because there is too much pressure on him - and he hasn’t delivered in pressure moments. Newell is getting done at the scrums and around the field. Gardiner is all go but too many mistakes. Havili is still “off” - as is Christie. Selections and execution are wanting. Get too far behind and the season will be gone and Penney will have a hard time living down the baggage he is tied to.2 Go to comments
Gee people have short memories - how do you go from losing a RWC 1/4 final (yet again) to best in the world in what 6 months - when the S. Hemisphere aren't even playing test rugby? Dream on, but sure does spice up the June/July two test series in SA. Very few win at Loftus, good luck with that Ireland.41 Go to comments
little peca, pecos, gobbling graham where you at? Only Fijians scored tries today including Reece Hold the phone buy some Fijian Drua for next year aye. Bula1 Go to comments
Have to go where the money is. Hope we get him back for our season. Love watching him scoring tries.1 Go to comments
Don’t agree..kickers are selected to kick goals and win games..it was a kickable penalty..he didn't do his job…3 Go to comments
well in the end he missed itand you should have heard the aussie commentators go silent when the highlanders won3 Go to comments
Value for money! 83rd minute try to set up the equalising conversion. Can we expect better tomorrow frpm the elite?1 Go to comments
Thanks Nick, with the analysis on England breaking up the multiphase attack, is Ireland likely to play more conservatively? More kicks? Or do they simply work harder at what they are doing? Should be a cracking contest26 Go to comments
Armchair critics; what makes today’s social media so toxic. Arguably, England’s problems go well beyond what coach they have. A Premiership which is at odds with the national body, clubs owned by the rich, and clubs whose squads are packed with foreign talent. Ireland (and to a degree, Scotland) have a more aligned setup, though we Scots have challenges with domestic lack of players. So, cut some slack and give Borthers a chance - we took our time for Gregor to embed his ethos, despite the armchair warriors!14 Go to comments
ce titre est raciste15 Go to comments
dr erasmus15 Go to comments
Campo and loads of ex pros are all saying the same thing. Englands attack is non existant. How on earth does FORD keep his place . When SB could have played the northants 9,10,12 and 15 as a unit he put overrated FORD in. Typical Eddie stubborness . Who SB worked under when England began to play utter rubbish. Now its FORD again . At least he will be shown up good and proper and England will just have to play a proper 10 , not reliant on Owen to take the heat . In any other sport , a player who fails to perform again and again would have been dropped years ago . Flapping your arms and directing everyone else is NOT what being a class player is. Watch the telly to see what I mean when the camera is on Ford. No wonder they are saying NOT one player would get into the Irish team. That is NOT 90 odd cap FORD for a rookie 22 year old. laughable. I wonder if any of the England coaches read the reviews and wonder why they are so apart from national opinion . Sorry i appear to be anxious but this has gone on long enough .14 Go to comments
Actually, there is very often smoke without fire-it only takes one disgruntled team or staff member complaining to get all of rugby media buzzing. I enjoy your analysis, but I can’t help wondering how quickly could any coach turn this outfit around? I think expectation is too high.14 Go to comments
“It sounds like an obvious point but elements of England’s selection show they’re focusing more on the opposition than themselves.” Totally agree with this. Borthwick is a clever guy and he's overthinking it. I remember NZ picking Scott Barrett in the back row to try and counter us in the 2019 WC Semi and they got smashed. Picking Chessum in the backrow is a shocking decision. You've hit the nail on the head, the best way to win a game of rugby is to cause the opposition problems. Don't focus on how you're going to counter what they're going to do. You need to pick your best team and and give em hell.14 Go to comments
Dear NH: Every single time you make these statements, they come back to haunt you. No, Ireland are not the best team in the world. For that to be true, go take on the world champions in their own backyard and give them a routing. Should be a simple task for a team that - as I've been told by your outlets - is as good as the 2015 All Blacks.41 Go to comments
This is where he ignorant SH supporters - you know the ones too. Cheap and too thick to buy tickets to support their teams - spew a load of ignorant shite. Then we laugh at them and acknowledge Ireland is clearly the best team in the world. Especially since the best bok player - Wayne Barnes - has retired41 Go to comments
Last year Wales took a step back, examined Italy and inflicted a few sucker punch tries. As they get more competitive teams give them more scrutiny. Italy need a series of close test matches to start shoring these gaps up. I think they have improved and are in a place to be competitive in matches. At the end of the 6 nations if the assessment is only a point but competitive in all matches bar Ireland, well that is something to bank and build on for next year with the gaps plugged.1 Go to comments
13 points in it last season, with england playing a man down for a full half. Its virtually the same irish team,2nd row and no sexton. SB got this result after the french destruction. Hope he’s learnt something.14 Go to comments
I believe England should use a selection panel made up of ex-players and take selection out of the coach’s hands. Let the coach, coach. It would limit how much damage a head coach can do. It would also mitigate the tendency of a coach to have favourites. If a selection panel was used for this game, Earl would not be playing eight, Chessum would not be playing at six and Care would not be ahead of Spencer. Also, Mercer would be involved. And previously, if a selection panel had been used, Don Armand, Dave Ewers, Alex Goode, Dan Robson, Nick Tompkins and Danny Cipriani would not have been overlooked.14 Go to comments
Andy Goode master plan start CC South great promise sure he will be a outstanding player given time ,he is usually a replacement for Harlequins must be so easy being a pundit14 Go to comments