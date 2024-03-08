All Black Sevu Reece winging his way to France?

All Blacks winger Sevu Reece is closing in on a move to French club Montpellier when his contract with the New Zealand Rugby Union runs out at the end of the year.

Reece, 27, missed the World Cup last year after needing an operation on a serious knee injury. However, he has returned to action with the Crusaders with a bang, scoring three tries in their opening two Super Rugby Pacific games.

The Fiji-born flyer, who has won 23 caps and scored 15 tries, is one of the deadliest finishers in the world and has touched down 49 times in 62 appearances for the Crusaders. He has been in advanced talks with Montpellier.

Montpellier, who entertain Bordeaux tomorrow, are looking to pull further clear at the foot of the table with a fourth successive win and are planning a massive squad rebuild next season.

And they have earmarked Reece to bolster their finishing power and are looking to get his signature on a contract once and agreement is reached.

Making his mark initially with Waikato in New Zealand’s domestic competitions, Reece’s breakthrough came in 2019 when he joined the Crusaders in Super Rugby.

His debut season was spectacular, leading to him finishing as the competition’s top try-scorer. This form earned him an international call-up to the New Zealand All Blacks the same year, where he quickly cemented his place with standout performances.

