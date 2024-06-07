Exeter statement: The signing of Jimmy Roots, Ethan’s young brother

Exeter boss Rob Baxter has bolstered his front row options for next season by recruiting tighthead Jimmy Roots, the younger brother of England back-rower Ethan. His signing follows a prop exodus at the Gallagher Premiership club, a list of departures that includes former England hopeful Patrick Schickerling heading to Glasgow.

A statement read: “Exeter Chiefs have recruited tighthead prop Jimmy Roots ahead of the 2024/25 season. Roots is the younger brother of current Chief and England international Ethan, and he joins the Chiefs squad from RFU Championship side Ealing Trailfinders after two seasons with the second-tier champions.

“The 24-year-old front rower was born and raised in New Zealand before moving to England to pursue his rugby career. The younger Roots’ sporting journey has so far included time spent with Blues U20s, East Coast Bay and North Harbour.

“He was signed with North Harbour in the National Provincial Championship before joining Ealing. While older brother Ethan now has international caps for England, Jimmy has represented New Zealand at U20s level.”

Roots said: “Signing for Chiefs has been pretty daunting as well as exciting. It’s a challenge and a big step up, but it’s one that I’m excited for. Being back with my brother is really cool, but I’m looking to make the most of my opportunity and take it with both hands.

The Roots Brothers ? Coming to a stadium near you next season ?#JointheJourney pic.twitter.com/DBhl1SIhti — Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) June 7, 2024

“Speaking to Rob and the other coaches, there are good aspirations here to build something special, and that has shown in the team they have picked every week with a lot of young boys coming through. Hopefully, I can earn a game at a time and then see where it takes me.”

Director of rugby Baxter added: “We knew we were making a few changes in our front row department, so we are always on the lookout for young players who we feel can develop and grow and that have their best years ahead of them.

“Getting to know Ethan has been a bonus as we can see the impact that he has had. Jimmy came to the UK with a very good reputation in New Zealand having represented their U20s, so he is a player that we have been keeping an eye on for a while.

“We are pleased with the rugby he has been playing and the potential he has displayed. We feel he is a guy who can come in to be here for some time, where he can develop into a guy who drives the team forward.

“He is very dynamic on the ball, he likes to run into people and hit them hard – so he has got some really good attributes of what a modern front row forward can be. So, if we can work hard with him on his set piece and other elements of his game then he is one of those guys we can see a real upside to.