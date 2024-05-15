Exeter statement: Immediate effect retirement of Rory O’Loughlin

Former Ireland back Rory O’Loughlin has retired after failing to recover from a shoulder injury that limited his Exeter season to just four appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 Premiership Rugby Cup winner played his last match for the Chiefs in January, but that start in the Investec Champions Cup win over Glasgow was restricted to just 10 minutes and he hasn’t been able to regain his fitness since then.

A statement read: “Exeter Chiefs centre/wing Rory O’Loughlin has been advised to retire from rugby on medical grounds.

Cheetahs and Springbok legend Ruan Pienaar talks about finally ending his playing career Cheetahs and Springbok legend Ruan Pienaar talks about finally ending his playing career

“The Dubliner suffered a serious shoulder injury at the beginning of the season and despite an intensive rehab period and attempts to get back to playing, having sought medical advice, he has been advised to retire from the sport.

“O’Loughlin joined Chiefs at the outset of the 2022/23 season from United Rugby Championship side Leinster and has since made 24 Chiefs appearances. The 30-year-old, who is a former St Michael’s College student, made his senior Leinster debut in September 2016 against Benetton at the RDS.

“In the years that followed, he amassed 99 appearances for the province, collecting a winner’s medal in the 2018 Champions Cup and four Pro14 finals. Having already enjoyed international appearances on the sevens circuit, O’Loughlin made his full international debut for Ireland against Japan in 2017.

“The club would like to thank Rory for his time as an Exeter Chief and wish him well for everything that lies ahead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“While it has been a tough couple of months coming to terms with this new reality, I do count myself incredibly lucky to have played for two great clubs, alongside some of the game’s best players and more importantly some of my best mates,” said O’Loughlin.

“Although this season hasn’t gone to plan for me, I have loved my time here at Exeter. I was lucky enough to play in front of a packed-out Sandy Park many times in my first season.

“I have made friends here for life and the people of Exeter have been incredibly welcoming to me and my family. I’m looking forward to returning as a Chiefs fan and supporting the boys.”