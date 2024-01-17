Exeter handed boost for Champions Cup clash after disciplinary hearing

Exeter Chiefs will be able to pick No8 Greg Fisilau this Sunday for their trip to Bayonne in the Investec Champions Cup after an independent disciplinary committee determined that he did not warrant a red card for a tackle made on Glasgow Warriors’ Duncan Weir on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-year-old was yellow carded in the opening ten minutes for the tackle and was subsequently cited, but a committee comprising Philippe Cavalieros (France), Chair, Stefan Terblanche (South Africa) and Jacques Boussuge (France) decided on Tuesday that a yellow card was sufficient.

An EPCR statement said: “The committee determined that Fisilau had committed an act of foul play, and that the match officials were not wrong in issuing him with a yellow card, however, it decided that his actions did not warrant a red card and the citing complaint was dismissed.”

Henry Arundell talks England future when playing in France | RPTV Henry Arundell talks England future when playing in France | RPTV The 21-year-old Racing 92 flyer told The Big Jim Show what his reasons for playing in France are and what the future holds now that he is ineligible for England due to playing outside of the country. Full interview Henry Arundell talks England future when playing in France | RPTV The 21-year-old Racing 92 flyer told The Big Jim Show what his reasons for playing in France are and what the future holds now that he is ineligible for England due to playing outside of the country. Full interview

Fisilau is free to play this weekend, therefore, against the Top 14 outfit as the Chiefs seek a point to ensure a home tie in the round of 16.

Scarlets and Wales centre Johnny Williams, meanwhile, has been suspended for six weeks for his red card against ASM Clermont Auvergne on Saturday. The 27-year-old was sent off by referee Eoghan Cross in the first half of their 38-17 loss following a head-on-head clash with Julien Hériteau.

Williams was originally suspended for 12 weeks, but the ban was halved.

An EPCR statement said: “The committee upheld the red card decision, finding that in carrying out the tackle in a dangerous and reckless manner, Williams had made contact with Hériteau’s head.

“Taking into account the injuries suffered by Hériteau, the committee then determined that the offending was at the top end of World Rugby’s sanctions and 12 weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to his timely acceptance of the charge and his apology to Hériteau, the committee decided to reduce the sanction by the maximum of 50% before imposing a six-week suspension.”