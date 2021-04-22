4:36am, 22 April 2021

Exeter Chiefs are set to sign former Highlanders prop Josh Iosefa-Scott, RugbyPass understands.

The 24-year-old stands 6’4 and weighs in at 128kg but is very much a work in progress, with just a handful of appearances for the Highlanders.

Iosefa-Scott, who made was first named in a Highlanders squad in 2019, appeared for the side in Super Rugby Aotearoa in 2020 but did not return for the 2021 campaign.

The majority of Iosefa-Scott’s elite game time has come in the NPC with Waikato.

Exeter bounced back from their loss to Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup with a convincing win over Wasps last weekend.

