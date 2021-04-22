Exeter Chiefs are set to sign former Highlanders prop Josh Iosefa-Scott, RugbyPass understands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old stands 6’4 and weighs in at 128kg but is very much a work in progress, with just a handful of appearances for the Highlanders.

Iosefa-Scott, who made was first named in a Highlanders squad in 2019, appeared for the side in Super Rugby Aotearoa in 2020 but did not return for the 2021 campaign.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Maggie Alphonshi and Mike Brown join the Offload:

The majority of Iosefa-Scott’s elite game time has come in the NPC with Waikato.

Exeter bounced back from their loss to Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup with a convincing win over Wasps last weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News
On the hook The fire that burns within Dane Coles is raging still, which is why he’s put off retiring. Gregor Paul Push the pass The All Blacks' offloading game has faded dramatically since Wayne Smith left the coaching fold. Ben Smith Pacific pathway Moana Pasifika's genesis is the first step to helping Pasifika rugby thrive, but an important one nonetheless. Gregor Paul That winning feeling After a torrid year, the Chiefs have finally rediscovered the lost art of winning. Tom Vinicombe Midfield muddle More questions than answers continue to arise in the All Blacks’ quest to rebuild their midfield. Gregor Paul

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now