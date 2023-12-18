Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Exeter Chiefs' Aidon Davis to undergo chemotherapy after cancer diagnosis

By PA
Aidon Davis of Exeter Chiefs arrives prior to the Premiership Rugby Cup match between London Irish and Exeter Chiefs at Gtech Community Stadium on March 19, 2023 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Exeter’s South African forward Aidon Davis has revealed that he is to undergo cancer treatment.

The 29-year-old back-rower has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will have chemotherapy to treat the disease.

“I’ve recently received the news that I’ve been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,” Davis told the official Exeter website.

“While still feeling perfectly fit and healthy, I will have to go through chemotherapy and won’t be fit for selection for the next few months.

“I will continue training as treatment allows and be there for the team, in any way possible.

“Myself and the doctors are very positive about the treatment and the results it will bring.

“I want to thank my wife for being by my side every step of the way, and my family and friends – especially my Chiefs family, the players, coaching staff, medical staff and everyone in the organisation for being there for me, supporting me and being so understanding.”

Davis, who can operate at flanker or number eight, joined Gallagher Premiership club Exeter in March 2022.

He had previously played for the Eastern Province Kings, Southern Kings and Cheetahs in his native South Africa, as well as Toulon and Bayonne in France.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said: “Obviously, this is a tough time for Aidon and his family.

“But fortunately Aidon was smart enough to get his initial concerns checked with the club’s medical staff which has resulted in a swift diagnosis and therefore early and immediate treatment.

“We at the Chiefs are all right behind him in his fight to get 100 per cent well again and I know Aidon is desperate to continue getting into the club and training and partaking in club activities whenever he can.

“He is an incredibly strong and popular character and I know all our supporters will join myself, the staff and players in supporting him wherever and whenever we can.”

