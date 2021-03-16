11:25am, 16 March 2021

Exeter Chiefs will continue the defence of their Heineken Champions Cup title when they host Lyon at Sandy Park on Saturday, April 3, following the announcement of the exact dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage in the round of 16 of the 2020/21 tournament.

Exeter’s clash with the Top 14 club, who have reached the knockout stage for the first time, will be part of BT Sport’s comprehensive live coverage of all eight high-profile fixtures with the showdown between Wasps and three-time finalists Clermont at the Ricoh Arena broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK and Ireland on Channel 4 and Virgin Media also on Saturday, April 3.

On the same day, Thomond Park will be the venue for the eagerly-awaited confrontation between European heavyweights Munster (who will lose the retiring CJ Stander at the end of the season) and Toulouse, while last season’s defeated finalists Racing 92 will take on Edinburgh at Paris La Defense Arena on Sunday, April 4.

Also on the same Sunday, last season’s Challenge Cup winners, Bristol Bears will be in action against Bordeaux-Bègles at Stade Chaban-Delmas with Scarlets flying the flag for the Welsh regions against Sale Sharks at Parc y Scarlets.

The round of 16 will kick off on Friday, April 2, with Leinster and Toulon going head-to-head at the RDS Arena followed by the meeting of Gloucester and La Rochelle at Kingsholm. That round-starting game in Dublin will come just six days after Leinster host Munster in the final of the Guinness PRO14.

The European quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of April 9/10/11 and the exact dates and kick-off times for the matches will be announced as soon as practicable.

ROUND OF 16 (All kick-off times are local)

Friday, April 2

Leinster Rugby v RC Toulon – RDS Arena (17.30)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Gloucester Rugby v La Rochelle – Kingsholm (20.00)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Saturday, April 3

Wasps v ASM Clermont Auvergne – Ricoh Arena (12.30)

C4 / Virgin Media / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Munster Rugby v Toulouse – Thomond Park (15.00)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS / FR 2

Exeter Chiefs v Lyon – Sandy Park (17.30)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Sunday, April 4

Racing 92 v Edinburgh Rugby – Paris La Défense Arena (13.30)

beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Bordeaux-Bègles v Bristol Bears – Stade Chaban-Delmas (16.00)

FR 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport

Scarlets v Sale Sharks – Parc y Scarlets (17.30)

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

*Fixtures subject to approval by authorities in the relevant territories

Quarter-finals

(Weekend April 9/10/11 – first-named winners at home)

Winner Exeter Chiefs/Lyon v Winner Leinster/RC Toulon

Winner Wasps/Clermont v Winner Munster/Toulouse

Winner Gloucester/La Rochelle v Winner Scarlets/Sale Sharks

Winner Bordeaux-Bègles/Bristol Bears v Winner Racing 92/Edinburgh

Semi-finals: April 30/May 1/2

Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday, May 22