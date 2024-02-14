Ex-Ireland back Will Addison in talks about rejoining Sale Sharks

Ulster utility back and former Ireland international Will Addison is in talks about returning to Sale, his former Gallagher Premiership club, at the end of the season.

The ex-England U20 international, who is Irish-qualified through his Enniskillen-born mother, made over 110 appearances for the Sharks before joining Ulster in March 2018 on an initial two-year deal.

The 31-year-old Penrith-born Addison, who can play at outside centre, winger and full-back, has made eight appearances this season for the Irish province, but the ex-Sale skipper could now return to the AJ Bell Stadium.

Addison, who won the last of his four Ireland caps against the USA in July 2021, crossed the Irish Sea to join Ulster in a successful bid to win international honours after failing to win an England cap under Eddie Jones.

He has overcome two significantly long spells on the sidelines since moving to Ulster. A back injury kept him out for 15 months before a broken leg suffered in October 2021 saw him miss two years.

Addison was just back in his stride after the back problem when he was involved in a freak tackle against the Emirates Lions and when he was recovering, he needed a second operation to put a plate and pin his leg.

He admitted that during those two years, he wondered if it was a sign that he should be calling time on his career. “There was a lot of searching in the dark of looking for answers and trying things and then figuring out a path,” he said. “There were certainly times I thought this is a sign I should finish.”

Sale’s talks with Addison are another sign that they are planning for life after the expected departure of England and British and Irish Lions centre Manu Tuilagi. RugbyPass last week reported that the club had also spoken with Western Force’s Sam Spink.