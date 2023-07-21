Ex-Exeter No9 Jack Maunder has signed a Super Rugby Pacific deal

Released Exeter scrum-half Jack Maunder has secured a Super Rugby Pacific deal to give his career a new lease of life. A starter at No9 in the Chiefs’ October 2020 Gallagher Premiership and Heineken Champions Cup double title success, the 26-year-old fell down the pecking order at Sandy Park in recent seasons and Rob Baxter finished out the recent 2022/23 campaign with the 20-year-old rookie Will Becconsall as his favoured scrum-half.

It was off the bench in a dispiriting Gallagher Premiership loss at Bath in March when the one-cap England international Maunder played the last of his 149 games for Exeter, but an appearance as part of Eddie Jones’ Barbarians was no harm in helping him net a deal that will take him to the Melbourne Rebels for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

A statement read: “Melbourne are thrilled to announce their latest player signing, with capped International Jack Maunder committing to the Rebels. The talented 26-year-old has signed a one-year deal and will provide valuable depth to the Rebels’ half-back stocks, combined with experienced duo James Tuttle and Ryan Louwrens.

“A proven winner, Maunder heads down under following 149 appearances for the Exeter Chiefs over seven memorable years playing in England. After an impressive opening two seasons in the English Premiership, Maunder made his Test debut in 2017, running out for England during their clash against Argentina.

“Three years later, Maunder would start in the No9 jersey during Exeter’s impressive English Premiership final win over Wasps, along with the club’s stunning European Champions Cup final victory over Racing 92. In May, Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones would call up Maunder to start alongside Rebels alumni Quade Cooper during the Barbarians’ win over the World XV at Twickenham.

Being told he wouldn't make it as a scrumhalf was one of a number of incidents that motivated @ExeterChiefs Jack Maunder's career, but they've opened up a world beyond rugby and have resulted in a best selling book – writes @heagneyl ???https://t.co/o65wxHHqFP — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 4, 2021

“Maunder is the latest capped international to sign with the Rebels, following the recent acquisitions of All Black Matt Proctor and Wallabies trio Lakhan Salakaia-Loto, Filipo Daugunu and Taniela Tupou.”

Maunder said: “When the opportunity came to come to a different country and play in a competition I have watched since I was a kid, I was extremely grateful and couldn’t be more excited to learn and develop as much as I can for the Rebels.

“I played with Geoff Parling at Exeter, and he is someone I have always looked up to, so when Geoff and Kevin reached out and told me the aspirations that the club has, but also how great Melbourne is, I was immediately very excited to join.

“Super Rugby tests you in different ways and it’s played with a faster, more attacking style, so I’m looking forward to developing my game management and reading the game differently. I want to help and be a part of a successful Rebels team, which is stacked with talented, exciting players and great coaches and I really believe that the group can be successful next year.”

Melbourne general manager Nick Stiles added: “Jack’s signing is a strategic recruitment for our club as we look to continue evolving our squad for season 2024.

“Jack boasts a wealth of top-level experience and comes from a successful rugby program that has tasted English Premiership success, so we are really excited to welcome him to the Melbourne Rebels and have him be a part of what we’re building.”

“We believe Jack’s ability to control the tempo of a game, his sharp passes and long-range kicking abilities will complement our playing model, as we look to take our fast, fearless and resolute approach to new heights in 2024.”