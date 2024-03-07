Ex All Blacks assistant joins Argentina's new coaching team

Former All Blacks assistant coach Brad Mooar has joined Felipe Contemponi’s new Argentina coaching team ahead of their training camp.

Mooar will be in charge of Argentina’s attack and will work alongside scrum coach Andrés Bordoy and lineout coach Juan Martín Fernández Lobbe under Contemponi, who replaced Michael Cheika as head coach of Los Pumas after the World Cup last year.

Argentina have a training camp in London next week between March 11 and 13, which will consist of 31 players.

The Kiwi had worked with Scotland’s attack under Gregor Townsend last year, and was a member of Ian Foster’s All Blacks coaching staff before being let go in 2022. Prior to that, he was head coach of the Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship.

Across the 49-year-old’s career, he also worked with current All Blacks boss Scott Robertson at the Crusaders.

Regarding his new role with Argentina, Mooar said: “My family and I are delighted and grateful to join Felipe and Los Pumas. We love the culture and rugby of the Argentine people.

“It was very exciting when Felipe contacted us about this opportunity, and our conversations since then have been deep and fruitful regarding rugby and life. Everything fits! We are excited to get started. I thank Felipe and the UAR for their support and work to make this happen. Come on!”

Contepomi added: “We are very happy to be able to count on Brad (Mooar); We have no doubt that he will add a lot to the team, based on his experience and knowledge of the game. During his career he trained teams from the Southern and Northern hemispheres, that will be of great use to everyone, and we are waiting for the moment to start working.”