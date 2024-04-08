Referees for the Champions and Challenge Cup quarters confirmed

The European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) has confirmed the selection of referees for this coming weekend’s quarter-final matches in both the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup.

Karl Dickson of England has been appointed to oversee the heavyweight battle between Leinster Rugby and Stade Rochelais, scheduled to take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, 13 April.

The same day will also see the clash between Union Bordeaux-Begles and Harlequins at Stade Chaban-Delmas, with Andrea Piardi from Italy officiating.

Further action on Saturday includes Northampton Saints versus the Vodacom Bulls, which will be refereed by France’s Mathieu Raynal at the cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

The Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals will wrap up on Sunday, 14 April, with Chris Busby of Ireland presiding over the match between top-ranked Stade Toulousain and the Exeter Chiefs at Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Commencing the EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-finals, Pierre Brousset of France will referee the game between Gloucester Rugby and the Ospreys at Kingsholm on Friday, 12 April.

Hollywoodbets Sharks versus Edinburgh Rugby and ASM Clermont Auvergne versus Ulster Rugby will see England’s Matthew Carley and Christophe Ridley taking charge respectively.

Mike Adamson from Scotland has been tasked with officiating the game between Benetton Rugby and Connacht Rugby at Stadio di Monigo on Sunday, setting the stage for a thrilling weekend of rugby across Europe as teams vie for a spot in the semi-finals of their respective competitions.