    Leinster have been handed a walkover by EPCR after their round of 16 Heineken Champions Cup tie at home to Toulon was cancelled less than five hours before kick-off on Friday. Toulon were left angered that the close contact tracing process following a positive test by one of their players who did not travel to Dublin ruled out their starting front row and their three replacements.  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They were apparently offered the opportunity to call up other players and have the match rescheduled to be played on Sunday. However, they branded their treatment by the EPCR a disgrace and claimed it would be impossible to assemble a competent front row in time. 

    That left officials with no option but to cancel the match and a decision has now been taken on a result, paving the way for Leinster to move into the quarter-finals where they will play away next weekend against the winners of this Saturday’s Exeter versus Lyon round of 16 match.   

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer
    Devin Toner guests on RugbyPass All Access talking about freak athlete second rows

    An EPCR statement announcing the verdict on the Dublin cancellation read: “Following the cancellation of the Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 fixture between Leinster and Toulon due to health and safety concerns for players, club staff and match officials alike, the result of the match has been decided by a match result resolution committee.

    “The committee, comprising members of the EPCR management team – with EPCR board members Andrea Rinaldo (FIR) and Robert Howat (SRU) as observers – considered the facts regarding the cancelled match today [Friday].

    “Following medical advice that the match could not be played safely, Toulon were unable to select a matchday squad after it was deemed that the club had a number of high-risk close contacts with one of its non-travelling players who had tested positive for Covid-19.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Therefore as Toulon could not fulfil the fixture, the committee decided under the terms of EPCR’s Covid-19 protocol that Leinster will progress to the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals on the weekend of April 9/10/11.”

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News
    Love, hate relationship The rise and fall of Eddie Jones is a story New Zealanders are not surprised to be reading. Tony Johnson Attacking the underbelly Modern defences have forced an attacking re-think and the Hurricanes have a new trick up their sleeve. Ben Smith Red zone shuffle Law changes for Super Rugby Aotearoa have changed the way that teams attack inside the red zone. Ben Wylie Better never stops Jason Ryan is helping to keep the Crusaders’ pack at the top of the heap. Patrick McKendry Simply the best Ali Williams compares his former teammates Dan Carter and Jonny Wilkinson, two of the best 10s to play the game. Gregor Paul

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now