Title-chasing England U20s change four, include two new starters
Mark Mapletoft has named an England U20s side containing four changes for Friday’s Six Nations U20s finale away to France.
The English were denied a shot at the Grand Slam by Ireland’s last-gasp, game-levelling converted try at The Rec last Friday.
That electric match finished 32-all and the draw was still enough to leave England one point clear of the Irish, who host bottom-side Scotland this weekend.
Ireland expected to win that 7pm kick-off in Cork comfortably and it would mean that the English will have to produce a big result in Pau against the world champion France if they are to jump back into the top spot.
Their match starts an hour later and they are looking to clinch a first championship title since the behind-closed-doors tournament of 2021.
Having impressed off the bench at Bath, George Makepeace-Cubitt has been promoted for his first start at out-half with Josh Bellamy dropping to the bench.
The other backline change sees the reinstalment of Ioan Jones at full-back with Ben Redshaw switching to the left wing and Alex Wills missing out.
Another first-time starter is hooker James Isaacs, who is chosen as hooker with Jacob Oliver moving to the bench. He is joined there among the replacements by Olamide Sodeke, who has given up his starting pace at lock to Joe Bailey.
Mapletoft said: “The team are incredibly excited for Friday night. These are the types of fixtures we all want to be part of in rugby and we will savour the opportunity we now have. I have been impressed with the resilient mindset of our team after last week’s result.
“It’s a strong reminder to myself, Andy (Titterrell) and the coaches what a special group we are lucky to possess this year. It was a fantastic crowd last week, and I want to thank all of those who have come out to support us at the Rec.
“The team have worked extremely hard and are intent on leaving their mark on this fixture, and this tournament overall, against what will be one of our biggest challenges yet in Pau.”
England (vs France, Friday)
15. Ioan Jones (Gloucester Rugby, Minchinhampton RFC, 3 caps)
14. Toby Cousins (Northampton Saints, Bugbrooke RFC, 5 caps)
13. Ben Waghorn (Harlequins, Chipstead Rugby Club, 6 caps)
12. Sean Kerr (Harlequins, Effingham and Leatherhead RFC, 3 caps)
11. Ben Redshaw (Newcastle Falcons, West Park Leeds RFC, 4 caps)
10. George Makepeace-Cubitt (Rams RFC, Reading Abbey RFC, 3 caps)
9. Archie McParland (Northampton Saints, Ruthin RFC, 3 caps)
1. Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, Broadstreet RFC, 13 caps)
2. James Isaacs (Saracens, Hemel Hempstead Camelot RFC, 1 cap)
3. Billy Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, 4 caps)
4. Joe Bailey (Exeter Chiefs, Newton Abbot Rugby Club, 4 caps)
5. Junior Kpoku (Racing 92, Saracens Amateurs, 3 caps)
6. Finn Carnduff (c) (Leicester Tigers, Market Harborough RFC, 14 caps)
7. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, Banbury RFC, 4 caps)
8. Nathan Michelow (Saracens, Coopers Company and Coborn School, 9 caps)
Replacements:
16. Jacob Oliver (Newcastle Falcons, Barnard Castle Rugby Club, 4 caps)
17. Scott Kirk (Bath Rugby, Michaelhouse College, 4 caps)
18. James Halliwell (Bristol Bears, Thornbury Broncos Rugby Club, 8 caps)
19. Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby, 3 caps)
20. Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St Peters RFC, 3 caps)
21. Ben Douglas (Newcastle Falcons, Northern Football Club, 3 caps)
22. Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 3 caps)
23. Oli Spencer (Newcastle Falcons, Epping Rams Rugby, 3 caps)
"Fair contest in the air, shouldn't have been a penalty…"
– The Mark Mapletoft hot take after his England U20s were dramatically held to a gripping 32-all Six Nations draw with Ireland, from Liam Heagney ?? at The Rec #U6N20 #EnglandRugby #IrelandRugby #ENGvIRE #rugby pic.twitter.com/foEVj9GgdZ
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 8, 2024
Comments on RugbyPass
I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.7 Go to comments
World class… great player.2 Go to comments
I was thinking this too, but now AG has said it I know it must be wrong.7 Go to comments
This guy will be back in the job market in 2 years. Sounds like he’s on a mission to destroy Japan’s attack the way he did with Australia.2 Go to comments
Trevor’s thinking: braai > reliable electricity….Such a prop1 Go to comments
Amazing player. Those tries against South Africa as an 18 year old, to the 2013 game v England with his big high-five to Warburton, the Lions tour the same year, multiple six nations winner. Great career.2 Go to comments
Will this include ignoring the best players, playing players out of position, kicking the ball up in air all the time? Be glad when he retires and we do not have to listen to his drivel.2 Go to comments
I suppose we should be thankful that Goode is never going to be an England coach. Only goode for clickbait shite.7 Go to comments
Thanks Brett. 2023 has been and gone but still lingering is how secretive RA and ARU before them have been. I remember when CEO Pulver laid out his 5 year plan but I don’t recall any achievement from the “5 Year Plan”…. But nothing was said about it. Rennie really never had a chance. The moment he commenced his HC role, the effects of Covid reared its head with travelling bans put in placr and the ability to move even intercity was not easy. Good luck to Joe Schmidt as he embarks upon restoring the Wallabies credibilty. Aussie rugby fans need to cut Schmidt some slack, at least allow him to settle in for 2023 and look forward for marked improvement in 2025 and the Lions challenge downunder.6 Go to comments
Be good to see SA make better use of their backs outside no.10. Got the talent. Just need the desire. Someone make rugby exciting again please. Be done with this mauls and penalty kicks boredom.3 Go to comments
Good signing. Real workhorse of a player.1 Go to comments
Finally really for all the talk about rugby being inclusive they're doing a very bad job at botching it, including Japan and Fiji will freshin’ up the Rugby Championship and entertainment value maybe even create a second tier competition featuring the best of the rest(Uruguay,Brazil,Chile,Samoa,Tonga, Namibia and Zimbabwe) really grow the game18 Go to comments
Nice article Nick. Thanks. Late here in Qld, time for sleep ! Be interesting to read the comments tomorrow morning. The last article on Qld/Chiefs certainly picked up a lot of comments for this site….good to see momentum building.9 Go to comments
Really cool analysis of the Kiss-influence, thanks Nick - great coach that! Left-field question for you, though: what do you think Tony Brown’s influence will be at the Boks this year?98 Go to comments
Hey nick, you’re welcome! But given how you totally shot me down on that point, something about “grow up” I seem to recall, you could have given me at least some credit or acknowledgment …😉9 Go to comments
Some great stuff here, Nick. I wasn’t aware of the toxic side to Galthié’s coaching (and that Ledesma might have been caught up in it) - sounds a lot like somebody we have recently seen the back of in Oz. Plenty of players play out a career without two individual pieces of brilliance like Le Garrec performed in this match. I laughed out loud at the pass when he threw it but simply gasped at the pick-up on the run at full pace. I’m happy for you to pat yourself on the back for the prescience of calling for the young bloke to start. It was deserved.9 Go to comments
The damage the undynamic and toxic duo named Hamish and Eddie did to rugby last year will be felt for years to come. Hamish’s snobbery of league to go with his and Eddie’s belief that league players will be able to fix rugby’s issues here have blown up in rugby’s face. It’s now open season in terms of league trying to poach rugby players. Marky Mark is gone and who knows if Petaia and Jorgensen join him in the 13 a side game.6 Go to comments
Great game for England BUT… - had Murray not kicked away last Irish possession, they would probably have won - with a penalty under the posts, keeping possession to score a try would have added a bonus point whereas a drop goal added nothing…4 Go to comments
I’ve just watched, sorry enjoyed a replay after enduring the match on Saturday. The Reds played with great belief in not only themselves but their ability to win the game and do it by taking the game to the Chiefs. Aussie sides who beat Kiwis sides often do it by the Kiwi side being well short of what they’re capable of and the Aussie side being near flawless. A positive for the Reds is that there is room for improvement. Still too many mistakes but you’d rather make them now and not later in the season. The kick off receipt after what turned out to be the match-winning try was a dogs breakfast. From Harry Wilson not catching the kick-off to a poor exit from a scrum a minute or so later, shows there’s still work to do. Sometimes Aussies sides have a tendency to pat themselves on the back after being competitive against a Kiwi side but not the Reds under Les Kiss. Now, beating the Tahs (or New South f***ing Wales as Les called them) comes with kudos, ditto beating a Kiwi side but the Reds need to be up for the match against the Rebels which is a bit of a grudge match.98 Go to comments
Cant say I’m that enthused about not destroying Australian opposition every week but it’s certainly apparent how they’ve been improving every year. If we played them as much as their cricket side plays the Black Caps I’d say the old Super Rugby were a NZ side could hardly lose against anyone was great. Unfortunately the reality was that their opposition were supposed to be two of the best sides in the world. Just hope standards haven’t dropped as a result of fan apathy to the competitions insidedness. Why cant international fans just pick a NZ team?98 Go to comments