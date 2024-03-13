Select Edition

England stole Ireland's game plan and did it better than them

By Grant Constable
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Ben Earl of England runs at the Irish defence during during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on March 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

England’s famous win over Ireland showed that last year’s Grand Slam champions are far from unbeatable, thanks in part to some great tactics by coach Steve Borthwick.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It looked like Ireland and England had switched shirts,” explained Sam Larner to Bernard Jackman in this week’s episode of analysis show Beyond 80.

“Pretty much everything England did was almost directly copied from what Ireland had been doing in the previous games.

Video Spacer

“Ben Earl is essentially playing like a back” – Beyond 80 | RPTV

Beyond 80’s Sam Larner breaks down how impressive Ben Earl’s performance was against Ireland. Watch the full analysis show now on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

“Ben Earl is essentially playing like a back” – Beyond 80 | RPTV

Beyond 80’s Sam Larner breaks down how impressive Ben Earl’s performance was against Ireland. Watch the full analysis show now on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

“For example, England made Ireland miss 25 tackles. Ireland hadn’t missed that many tackles in the whole world cup and the whole Six Nations so far. If you think, they’ve played New Zealand in that time, they’ve played South Africa. They haven’t got anywhere near that number of missed tackles.”

A standout performer for England was forward Ben Earls, who appears to be playing without a number on his back.

“He was absolutely exceptional. In the tournament so far, he’s made the second most meters.

“We have to go all the way down to number 18 on the list to Alan Wainwright before we find another forward. So Ben Earl is essentially playing like a back, he’s playing like a centre, and he’s been unbelievable in terms of the carries that he’s making.

England’s changed smart kicking game also came to fruition, with the numbers telling an interesting story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the things England did was they kicked a lot less, they kicked less than 30 times. In fact they only kicked 21 times. They also passed 164 times, so at no point in that 11 game stretch have they passed more than 160 times and kicked fewer than 30.

“So it was a completely different game plan from England. And I’m not sure if Ireland would have necessarily been expecting that. We all knew England were evolving something different, but I think what they’ve actually shown up with is astonishingly different.

“I also think that Alex Mitchell was a fantastic part of England’s game on Saturday. His average pass length was 8.2 meters, further than any of the other two scrum halfs on the pitch, and that just helped England get on the outside of Ireland’s defence and also cut down a lot of numbers.

“So obviously if you can pass 8 meters compared to 6, you might knock out one or two defenders staying in close to a ruck and that was massively important for England to just get round on the edge to play this expansive game plan that they have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Defensively England’s work rate was impressive too, as the Felix Jones defence setup looks to be taking shape.

“Ireland’s game plan has been built on really small, short passing, so less than 5 meters. In every single game they’ve had more than their opponents. In this game they had 49 and England had 84, so England were not only able to steal that part of the game plan, but stop Ireland from using it as well.”

Jackman and Larner have broken down all of round four’s Six Nations matches, including how Italy upset Scotland, so you can watch that now on RugbyPass TV or the RugbyPass Youtube channel. 

Comments on RugbyPass

f
finn 27 minutes ago
Ben Earl explains why he was unsatisfied with his Ireland display

I think assessing Earl really depends on what position he is playing. As a number 8 he’s more than good enough in defence, but as a 7 its not clear that he’s international standard. If Henry Pollock continues developing as expected England could have the blessing/curse of having the two best attacking opensides in the world, but with neither good enough defensively.

1 Go to comments
J
John 57 minutes ago
2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released

2.6m AUS spent on flights, hotels, dinners and embarassing losses…sounds about right

7 Go to comments
D
David 1 hours ago
Chiefs may no longer be SRP favourites after underdog Reds’ famous upset

Chiefs were lacking good decision makers in those last 5 mins unlike the Canes who got the job done. That’s were Sam Cane, Brad Weber and Brodie from last year would have been useful. Canes looking sharp this year so far. How the Crusaders could have done with Cameron at 10?

2 Go to comments
D
Dan 2 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.

7 Go to comments
R
Rodrigo 2 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

World class… great player.

2 Go to comments
N
Nickers 3 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I was thinking this too, but now AG has said it I know it must be wrong.

7 Go to comments
N
Nickers 3 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

This guy will be back in the job market in 2 years. Sounds like he’s on a mission to destroy Japan’s attack the way he did with Australia.

2 Go to comments
J
John 4 hours ago
World Cup winner Trevor Nyakane's return to South Africa is confirmed

Trevor’s thinking: braai > reliable electricity….Such a prop

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 4 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

Amazing player. Those tries against South Africa as an 18 year old, to the 2013 game v England with his big high-five to Warburton, the Lions tour the same year, multiple six nations winner. Great career.

2 Go to comments
C
Colin 4 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

Will this include ignoring the best players, playing players out of position, kicking the ball up in air all the time? Be glad when he retires and we do not have to listen to his drivel.

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew 4 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I suppose we should be thankful that Goode is never going to be an England coach. Only goode for clickbait shite.

7 Go to comments
T
Trevor 5 hours ago
2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released

Thanks Brett. 2023 has been and gone but still lingering is how secretive RA and ARU before them have been. I remember when CEO Pulver laid out his 5 year plan but I don’t recall any achievement from the “5 Year Plan”…. But nothing was said about it. Rennie really never had a chance. The moment he commenced his HC role, the effects of Covid reared its head with travelling bans put in placr and the ability to move even intercity was not easy. Good luck to Joe Schmidt as he embarks upon restoring the Wallabies credibilty. Aussie rugby fans need to cut Schmidt some slack, at least allow him to settle in for 2023 and look forward for marked improvement in 2025 and the Lions challenge downunder.

7 Go to comments
p
paul 5 hours ago
Tony Brown now open to coaching All Blacks after turning down 2019 offer

Be good to see SA make better use of their backs outside no.10. Got the talent. Just need the desire. Someone make rugby exciting again please. Be done with this mauls and penalty kicks boredom.

3 Go to comments
P
PDV 5 hours ago
Werner Kok to become the first Ulster signing for 2024/25

Good signing. Real workhorse of a player.

1 Go to comments
S
Sinenhlanhla 5 hours ago
The Rugby Championship needs Japan and Fiji

Finally really for all the talk about rugby being inclusive they're doing a very bad job at botching it, including Japan and Fiji will freshin’ up the Rugby Championship and entertainment value maybe even create a second tier competition featuring the best of the rest(Uruguay,Brazil,Chile,Samoa,Tonga, Namibia and Zimbabwe) really grow the game

18 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 5 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

Nice article Nick. Thanks. Late here in Qld, time for sleep ! Be interesting to read the comments tomorrow morning. The last article on Qld/Chiefs certainly picked up a lot of comments for this site….good to see momentum building.

9 Go to comments
P
Philou 5 hours ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

Really cool analysis of the Kiss-influence, thanks Nick - great coach that! Left-field question for you, though: what do you think Tony Brown’s influence will be at the Boks this year?

98 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

Hey nick, you’re welcome! But given how you totally shot me down on that point, something about “grow up” I seem to recall, you could have given me at least some credit or acknowledgment …😉

9 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 6 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

Some great stuff here, Nick. I wasn’t aware of the toxic side to Galthié’s coaching (and that Ledesma might have been caught up in it) - sounds a lot like somebody we have recently seen the back of in Oz. Plenty of players play out a career without two individual pieces of brilliance like Le Garrec performed in this match. I laughed out loud at the pass when he threw it but simply gasped at the pick-up on the run at full pace. I’m happy for you to pat yourself on the back for the prescience of calling for the young bloke to start. It was deserved.

9 Go to comments
M
Mitch 6 hours ago
2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released

The damage the undynamic and toxic duo named Hamish and Eddie did to rugby last year will be felt for years to come. Hamish’s snobbery of league to go with his and Eddie’s belief that league players will be able to fix rugby’s issues here have blown up in rugby’s face. It’s now open season in terms of league trying to poach rugby players. Marky Mark is gone and who knows if Petaia and Jorgensen join him in the 13 a side game.

7 Go to comments
