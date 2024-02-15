England explain why Zach Mercer didn't make their A team squad
Conor O’Shea has shed light on the thinking behind the England A squad selection announced on Thursday, a 27-strong group that included five Test cap players but won’t involve Gloucester No8 Zach Mercer even though the representative team’s head coach is his Kingsholm boss George Skivington.
Having failed to get into Steve Borthwick’s senior squad for the recent Rugby World Cup and the current Guinness Six Nations despite his move back to England from France for the 2023/24 Gallagher Premiership season, the February 25 A team game versus Portugal was seen as a potential opportunity for Mercer to get back into the international fold.
However, rather than get included in the squad for the Mattioli Woods Welford Road match, Borthwick and the A team coaches instead unveiled a group with five other previously capped players – Jamie Blamire and Tom Pearson, the two forwards omitted from the England senior squad this week, along with Nick Isiewke, Harry Randall and Ollie Hassell-Collins.
Asked why Mercer didn’t make a squad that he might have expected to be involved in, RFU director of rugby performance O’Shea said: “There would be players that Steve might pick tomorrow that would be ahead of some of the players that are potentially there now, and it’s getting that balance.
“We said this right from the start about young players popping out of the U20s that we want to keep that connection amongst them as well as the senior players and it’s getting that balance. Listen, it’s a massive honour to play for your country at any level and this is a big Test match against Portugal, but we are trying to balance.
“You could look across and say there are a number of players, ‘Should they be in?’ Every position has been discussed with what’s right for this particular game as opposed to what would be happening if you were running out into the Six Nations, plus making sure we have the strongest type of team available.
“That’s the rationale behind some of the selections. And Steve has spoken to a couple of players who might think, ‘Are we second in, are we third in the team and we’re not in this’ and he has spoken to them.”
The upcoming fixture versus Portugal, who defeated Fiji and drew with Georgia at the recent Rugby World Cup in France, will be the first England fixture at A team level since they toured South Africa as the Saxons in 2016.
A fixture planned versus Scotland A in June 2021 was cancelled on the morning of the match due to some positive covid tests, meaning that next week will be the first time an A game will happen in eight years.
It won’t be a one-off either, according to O’Shea, as the long-term plan is to have three to four A team matches every year as the RFU felt that not having these types of games in between U20s and Test level was a missing link in their player development pathway.
“Three to four (games), and four may be a stretch because we are very conscious of overloading, but also you want a programme where you have an element of consistency for some of these young players in it but it will be done in the international windows,” added O’Shea.
“We have been pushing for this… We can’t have 20 fixtures, that’s not possible, but our ability to now to keep that connection, to have a look at people, to give a different experience, it’s going to be brilliant having it back and it’s going to be the first of a number of games that we will put in at specific times in the year.
“It will hopefully give that opportunity for players who will have to be ready for Steve tomorrow and for some players who we are looking at and want to keep that connection, we want to see them in these environments and see can they make a step up. Really excited to have it back.
“We are pretty close to being able to confirm a few (more fixtures) and what we’ll do is look at the fallow week in next year’s Six Nations, probably have one if we can in the autumn and maybe one at the end of the season before the tour is on – there is quite a space in between U20s Junior World Cup and the senior team touring.
“There may be an opportunity in there so we are talking to countries, but we are also very conscious we don’t want to overplay players so it is getting the right number. It’s a massively important stepping stone for people to be able to prove themselves in that new environment you want to see people in.
“I was always really conscious of coaches used to be able to say to me, ‘You may be good at club rugby, it doesn’t mean you are good at international rugby’ and vice-versa. We are really excited to see these players next week.”
England have named 27 players in the A squad but that figure will increase by an unspecified number next Tuesday evening after Borthwick has settled on the match day 23 he will be picking from his senior squad of 36 to take on Scotland in round three of the Six Nations at BT Murrayfield.
“We want to improve depth in every position. I wouldn’t go into individual positions, that’s wrong, but every player chosen has been chosen for a different reason, some are at different levels. There may be some players that would be included that Steve would call in straight away; there would be some players that will definitely drop down on Tuesday evening from the senior team.
“We know who they will be at the moment but we want to get through the weekend and see what Steve says. There will be a number of players that will drop down to this team to give it the experience.
“It has to be a really good experience and not just chucking a load of young players in without the senior heads around them to lead the way. That will happen next week.
“It’s just trying to get into the position of seeing some of these players step up and put their hands up to put pressure on the players above them. I would go into individuals quite happily, but it would be wrong to put pressure on them.”
Why can’t the ref just say “I think it’s held up, but can you check to see if there’s a grounding please?”1 Go to comments
Is this on live TV, I can’t find it advertised. otherwise another wasted opportunity for the sport ..12 Go to comments
Ryan wasn’t dropped on form, he had a wrist injury and was rested in the Scotland match but not dropped from the 23 as it was seen as must win at the time, then he had to fly home to have a scan after agrevating the injury when he came off the bench.1 Go to comments
One of Ireland’s biggest weaknesses - a lack of depth - has been partly addressed over the last few years by turning to Kiwi and Aussie players but you still feel they are a couple of key injuries away from being extremely vulnerable. In latter parts of the World Cup it’s about having at least two world class players in each position and Ireland just don’t have that. The Boks and, to a lesser extent, the All Blacks do. That’s the difference.1 Go to comments
Absolutely filthy collection of back three talent they’re putting together1 Go to comments
Decision made Suck it up Stop bleating about it and move on24 Go to comments
And pigs to fly…14 Go to comments
Zach Mercer must have done something fairly horrible in Borthwick’s tea…12 Go to comments
Easy to criticise with no solution? Here’s the solution: Rugby League was revolutionised when the 5M behind the ruck rule was changed to 10M. The referee stands on the 10M line, not so close to the ruck and sees less. Rugby union referees run around the ruck like lunatics yelling instructions and looking for penalties they can award. Change behind the last foot to 5M and all is solved with a much more open game, less offside penalties and less officiating from referees.24 Go to comments
They haven’t felt the loss of Sexton because their forwards, and all the players around him are possibly the most efficient and effective rugby machine since the 2015 ABs. He’s a very high quality 10 who is showing he is great when on the front foot, but anyone can play that role. The benchmark of how much they miss Sexton will come in the summer. July tests vs SA will be the most pressure a 10 can come under. Sexton was one of the best in those types of situations. In a super close arm wrestle Sexton almost always played his best games, and came up with clutch plays.7 Go to comments
Barbeary should be starting against Scotland12 Go to comments
I disagree with people who say Lord is too small or skinny. Look at someone like Tadhg Beirne, he is an absolute menace in all aspects of the game and would probably make the bench of a World XV. People have been saying for years that Ardie is too small to play No.8 but he gives absolutely nothing away to bigger players. I also think Retallick was at his absolute best 5-6 years ago when he was a bit lighter. Being lanky didn’t stop him from being the best lock in the world for a time, as well as the ABs most influential player and world player of the year. Also the game has reached peak slowness. There already is and will continue to be a strong appetite to speed the game up. Some of these massive units tipping 130kg+ will really struggle in that context.15 Go to comments
Say what you will, Scotland was robbed of a deserved win because referees are too technical, hair splitting, pedantic and punishing.24 Go to comments
It strikes me as very odd that Dan Kelly & Seb Atkinson aren’t involved I'd have picked the two of them, plus Joe Cokanasiga & Lewis Ludlam for the main England squad. I understand the latter two might be viewed by Borthwick as on their way out, but Atkinson and Kelly will surely be in contention for years to come. I’m particularly surprised Kelly is left out given that he was originally touted to be a starter when Borthwick first took over. On the plus side, Fisilau is a good inclusion who shouldn’t be far off the main squad.12 Go to comments
Refereeing is too technical, hair splitting, pedantic and time consuming. The public have been telling rugby administrators these truths forever. Nick Berry did not stop telling players of both teams how to play the game from kickoff to the final whistle. Rugby teams don’t want to play any rugby in their own half because referees are too technical, hair splitting, pedantic and punishing.24 Go to comments
I think that re-invigorating the A team is an excellent idea as it provides another clear step in the development pathway for Test players. Not sure how the Clubs feel about it, but if Borthwick has managed to convince them to buy into it, that is a genuine achievement in his tenure. Perhaps it shows what can be achieved with a collaborative approach rather than Eddie Jones’ confrontational nonsense.12 Go to comments
Italy need some “glue” to link backs and forwards, a new game plan and Quesada for sure has one (watch the tries in the first half Ita-Eng match). Anyway 36 points from Ireland in Dublin without Negri Lamb Cannone and others in front row, was a miracle4 Go to comments
So Dupont doesn’t want to be a bad loser by complaining, but he complains anyway. Great, great player; not so great diplomat.25 Go to comments
Charlie Ewels!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!8 Go to comments
While Crowley is a good player any 10 that plays behind the current Irish forwards and 9 will look good. Reserve judgement if and when the Ireland team are under pressure.7 Go to comments