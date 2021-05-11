9:33am, 11 May 2021

The England A team will no longer be known as the Saxons after the Rugby Football Union decided the name is inappropriate. The RFU believes the title, which was introduced in 2006 before that year’s Churchill Cup, is out of date and fails to reflect the diversity in English rugby.

England A will play their Scotland counterparts in Leicester on June 27 in their first outing since touring South Africa five years ago. “We have chosen to revert to the traditional name of England A for this fixture against Scotland A as a better representation of our team today,” an RFU spokesperson said about the end to the use of the Saxons name.

The move comes after outgoing RFU chairman Andy Cosslett stated that Twickenham must “step up its efforts to improve diversity and inclusion across our game”.

Last month it was announced that an independent diversity and inclusion advisory group overseen by former England and Lions wing Ugo Monye was being set up. The RFU also distanced itself from the Swing Low, Sweet Chariot anthem sung in support of the England team at Twickenham in recognition of its origins in slavery.

The England A team outing versus the Scottish, which is scheduled for the day after the Gallagher Premiership final, will take place prior to the two July Tests in which Eddie Jones’ side will take on the USA and Canada at Twickenham.

