Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
27 - 12
FT
71 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
28 - 8
FT
59 - 16
FT
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:45
Tomorrow
15:00
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Scotland statement: Hotel accident ends David Cherry's World Cup

2

Former England teammate believes the Ford-Farrell axis is over

3

Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on

4

Beauden Barrett is clearly the All Blacks’ best option at fullback

5

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby – Round Two Cheat Sheet

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'George Ford has to stay as the starting No 10. It is as straightforward as that.'

Finally, England showed their hand, and put in a gritty, savvy performance to get their show back on the road

Rugby World Cup News

Four quickfire Samoa tries condemn Chile to second successive loss

Australia insist there are 'no mind games' as Skelton still a chance

Wales player ratings vs Portugal | Rugby World Cup 2023

Struggling Wales win a contest memorable for attacking Portugal flair

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Jeff Wilson's verdict on Ireland's RWC chances | The Breakdown

The quarter-final voodoo hanging over World No 1 ranked Ireland may finally be swept aside in 2023. Andy Farrell's team are branded a different beast by Kiwi pundits and former All Blacks in Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

'I haven't seen an All Blacks team play like that for a long time'
e
etienne 6 minutes ago

Congratulations to the AB for there stellar performance against a side that gets hammered by South African franchise’s. Hope you take pride in this victory

Go to comments More News
Portugal vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
S
Sheldon 1 hours ago

Well done Os Lobos. Looking forward to seeing you in future RWCs

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

England back-rower Tom Curry banned after last Saturday's red card

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Back-rower Tom Curry must attend tackle school if he is to feature in another England pool game prior to his team’s likely progress to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on the weekend of October 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old has received a three-game ban that can be reduced to two after the yellow card he received from referee Mathieu Raynal for his head-on-head collision with Argentina’s Juan Cruz Mallia last Saturday in Marseille was upgraded to a red card offence following a TMO bunker review of the footage.

Despite Curry’s third-minute exit, England went on to comfortably win their World Cup opener 27-10 at Stade Velodrome.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV
Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

It was the next day when it was confirmed that the forward would appear before a virtual disciplinary hearing judicial committee on Tuesday chaired by Adam Casselden (Australia) and including former players John Langford (Australia) and Jamie Corsi (Wales).

That hearing has now ended and a statement read: “England’s Tom Curry attended an independent disciplinary committee hearing for an offence contrary to law 9.13 (dangerous tackle) as a result of a review by the foul play review official on September 9.

Related

Billy Vunipola's recent 'not a pleasant experience' England ordeal

England have laid bare what suspension has painfully meant for Billy Vunipola on the training ground in recent weeks.

Read Now

“The player accepted the red card and was suspended for two matches (subject to completion of the coaching intervention programme). The player accepted that foul play occurred and that the offence warranted a red card.

“The committee noted that the offence carries a mandatory minimum mid-range sanction (six matches).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having considered the mitigating factors, including admission of foul play and correctness of the red card at the first opportunity, an exemplary disciplinary record, apology to the player and good character, the committee reduced the sanction by the maximum mitigation of 50 per cent.

“The final sanction of three matches is to be applied as follows:

  • England vs Japan, September 17;
  • England vs Chile, September 23;
  • England vs Samoa, October 7 (The player will be free to play in this match subject to successful completion of the coaching intervention programme.

“The player intends to apply to take part in the World Rugby coaching intervention programme to substitute the final match of the sanction for a coaching intervention aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play subject to successful completion.”

The red card for Curry was England’s third sending-off in four matches for contact with an opposition player’s head. Owen Farrell was given a four-game ban for his August 12 Twickenham collision with Wales’ Taine Basham, while Billy Vunipola was suspended for three games for his August 19 Aviva Stadium collision with Ireland’s Andrew Porter.

That ban was reduced to two games after Vunipola successfully completed tackle school, freeing him for selection in this weekend’s game against Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Canan Moodie: 'I can’t get ahead of myself but I really feel that this is just the start.' Canan Moodie: 'I can’t get ahead of myself but I really feel that this is just the start.'
Search