Six Nations

'Emotional' Ben Earl hits back at press in post-match interview

By Josh Raisey
Ben Earl of England applauds the fans after their sides victory during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on March 9, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Ben Earl has fired back at England’s critics following his player of the match in his side’s 23-22 win over Ireland in round four of the Guinness Six Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Off the back of a Calcutta Cup loss to Scotland in round three, Earl had a message for those who labelled Steve Borthwick’s side as the “worst England team ever,” venting his spleen by saying people can write what they want.

The Saracen put in another barnstorming display at the back of the scrum for England, and was left “emotional” in his post-match interview with ITV given everything that has happened to his side over the past few weeks.

Video Spacer

Joel Kpoku on life in the very physical French Top 14

Video Spacer

Joel Kpoku on life in the very physical French Top 14

“I’m a bit emotional,” he said. “Because obviously Jamie [George] lost his mum the other week and we spoke a lot about that this week. And then Danny’s 100th and some of the crap that’s been thrown at this team over the last week. Apparently, we’re the worst England team ever, we’ve done pretty well for that accolade.”

The victory was comfortably England’s best performance under Borthwick, but Earl stressed that his teammates train like that every day, which “people don’t see”. While they bore the fruit of their work in the background, the 26-year-old said that the performance against arguably the best team in the world was “where we can take this team”.

“We knew from the beginning of the game that if we played our best stuff, we’d have a chance. Everything came together today, we’re very fortunate- amazing stadium, amazing fans, amazing teammates, I’m so pleased.

“We’ve been training like that every day. And we all know that sometimes it doesn’t translate onto the pitch but people don’t see half the stuff we do. They can write what they want, but I’m so pleased because that’s where we can take this team and there were parts of that game that we can really improve on so really pleased.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On a personal level, Earl reflected on his own try-scoring performance, saying: “I’m working hard, we’re all working hard. Playing the best teams in the world always brings the best out of you so credit to Ireland, credit to our boys, credit to the fans, what a great day.”

Watch the interview:

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Chris 11 minutes ago
'We've been very good at winning... we've got to be good at losing'

I think many of us have to admit that we did not see that coming! 😂

9 Go to comments
N
Neil 1 hours ago
England player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Love how Marler kept Furlong and VDF engaged for a split second or two.

4 Go to comments
R
Rugby 1 hours ago
Fijian Drua claim famous win, hand Crusaders third straight loss

ha ha I did see Reece take a gatorade out of the Fijian team drinks box

4 Go to comments
R
Rugby 1 hours ago
Fijian Drua claim famous win, hand Crusaders third straight loss

Surely the pacific lions could play Fiji in Fiji. Not LA

4 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Super Rugby takes: Australia have the best openside, Blues will get Caned

As it turns out, pretty accurate predictions by Ben Smith. My exception is the comparison to DC of Carter Gordon. Where are all Ben’s detractors?

2 Go to comments
m
matt 2 hours ago
Late Marcus Smith drop goal extinguishes Ireland's Grand Slam dream

So, are England the best team in the world now or….

35 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
'Emotional' Ben Earl hits back at press in post-match interview

Don't think anyone has said they're the worst England team ever. There have been some poor England teams over the years… but I think it's childish to blame the media and fans for being frustrated. England have done nothing but kick possession away for years and the players are salty that they have been criticised? We've never doubted their passion and dedication, we've doubted the approach. Today they've finally played rugby in the style all the fans have been begging for for years. The ball has always been in their court to get the fans back on side.

1 Go to comments
L
Liam 3 hours ago
'We've been very good at winning... we've got to be good at losing'

Holy cow its incredible these guys are just the kings of pressure choking

9 Go to comments
R
Rugby 3 hours ago
'We've been very good at winning... we've got to be good at losing'

There will come a point (if not then the coach is dumb) when player will not be selected because they lack game nouse and discipline. How many yellows has Peter O'Mahony got now? come on, good player but not that much better than the next bloke wanting to make the team, esp if it means 10mins or more in the bin. esp for captains get real

9 Go to comments
r
r 3 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

Sadly Ian your slightly tongue in cheek article is facing the wrong way. It is perhaps no coincidence that Mick Clearys feature article is highlighted underneath yours, it references “Ireland’s triumph path to the Grand Slam”. I think all this shows is the paucity of commentary and punditary and certainly confirms that the Kings of Arrogance no longer reside in London

1 Go to comments
R
Rugby 4 hours ago
Italy survive late onslaught to stun Scotland in Rome

*Gonzalo Quesada doing it well*

4 Go to comments
R
Rugby 4 hours ago
How Queensland Reds can spark Schmidt's Wallaby revolution

what about Italy, is it *Gonzalo Quesada?*

63 Go to comments
R
Rugby 4 hours ago
Italy survive late onslaught to stun Scotland in Rome

gioco fantastico, ben giocato complimenti, divertiti.

4 Go to comments
R
Rugby 4 hours ago
Italy survive late onslaught to stun Scotland in Rome

go Italy go Bravo, magnificent. almost beat England, Draw against France now a win V a very good Scotland team. wales with fatland gonna get the wooden spoon.

4 Go to comments
L
Lucio 4 hours ago
Hurt Gregor Townsend reacts to shock Scotland loss to Italy

Italy as always is a underestimeted team, but this squad has some of the best 6N players. So I believe even the most expert lads or columnists here do not look deeply into italian nor scottish performances. I wrote in my past post an italian victory by 2 points not becase I’m italian but because I look inside teams performances and stats data. This is the youngest, lightest 6N team, 23 caps on average per player. One last thing: even today, if you read comments, Scotland had a bad day, and they lost the game, blaming Townsend. Absolutely not. I think Italy made a better game plan with good players and a superb coaching staff.

2 Go to comments
R
Rugby 4 hours ago
How Queensland Reds can spark Schmidt's Wallaby revolution

get up the REDS. Nic you are onto something here. what a game v chiefs. The REDS really worked hard, I was impressed. work ethic has really improved.

63 Go to comments
m
matt 4 hours ago
They’ve done it again: Queensland Reds register famous win with Chiefs upset

Gutted. But goddamn how good is McReight??! My favourite player to watch at the moment.

3 Go to comments
a
andre 4 hours ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

The little six nations with its little league “ champion “ Ireland . No sorry. England 23-22 🙈

48 Go to comments
R
Rugby 4 hours ago
Why have France fallen off a World Cup cliff?

nic, fatland agrees with me I must be wrong, because I am sick of him. but it is the 9, 10 dilemma for France (and maybe unforgiving coach). their 8 is excellent. rugbypass . com / news / warren-gatland-antoine-duponts-six-nations-absence-a-massive-loss-for-france/

54 Go to comments
T
Tom 4 hours ago
Hurt Gregor Townsend reacts to shock Scotland loss to Italy

Scotland were shite before Townsend took over. He's turned them into a team who on their day can threaten the best teams in the world. Yes this was a poor loss, they threw the game away but to question Townsend’s credentials to lead this team forward is pathetic. Scotland are a much better side for having Gregor Townsend.

2 Go to comments
