Dragons lock down Ewan Rosser after comeback from 'horrific injury'

Dragons RFC has successfully secured a new contract with Ewan Rosser – the younger brother of teammate Jared Rosser.

The 23-year-old winger made his senior debut in a match against Munster in November and has since accumulated 11 appearances for the Men of Gwent this season.

Ewan Rosser, a former Wales Sevens player who participated in the World Cup in Cape Town in 2022, has also represented Wales Under-20s in 2020. His rugby journey includes stints at Ebbw Vale in the Premiership and more recently at Pontypool, where he has scored six tries in 13 games.

Rosser’s commitment to Dragons RFC sees him join teammates Oli Andrew, Che Hope, Morgan Lloyd, Harri Ackerman, and Joe Westwood, all of whom have recently agreed to new terms with the club.

Head Coach Dai Flanagan commented on Rosser’s development and versatility, stating: “Ewan has come on leaps and bounds this season and been asked to play in several positions for us.” Flanagan said. “He showed his determination to come back from a horrific injury and it is testament to his professionalism that he has returned in the manner he has.”

“Ewan has many of the traits of his elder brother, in that he is hard working and dedicated, and we’re confident he will take this opportunity to continue the upward trajectory with his career.”