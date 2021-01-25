7:23am, 25 January 2021

With over 200 club appearances between them, Harlequins Academy products James and Ross Chisholm have recommitted their futures to Harlequins. Recently playing his 100th game for the Club, James, 25, has become an ever-present in the Harlequins back row, having burst onto the scene after being named the World Rugby U20 Player of the Year in 2015.

Successfully fighting to overcome significant injury issues during his career to date, to return as an integral part of the senior team, Ross, 30, extends a 12-season relationship with the Club, having regularly featured in some of Harlequins’ greatest successes, playing in the successful 2011 European Challenge Cup, 2012 Aviva Premiership Rugby, and 2013 LV Cup title wins.

Commenting, James Chisholm said: “I’m thrilled to re-sign at Quins. There’s still a lot to come from this Club. We are still striving for something special and I want to be a part of that – and I’m grateful to be able to do that alongside my brother.”

Ross Chisholm said: “I am delighted to re-sign with Quins. I used to go to Quins games as a lad growing up, and I feel extremely fortunate to have represented the Club for 12 years.

“I am looking forward to the journey ahead and to be able to share that journey with James, makes things even more special.”

Backs and Attack Coach Nick Evans said: “It’s great to have James and Ross commit their futures to the Club.

“I’ve had the pleasure to play alongside and coach James and Ross, both are credits to our academy and never give anything less than 100% when wearing the Quarters. It’s fantastic to have two integral members of our squad sign on for more.”

