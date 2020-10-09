5:51am, 09 October 2020

An England grassroots player has been banned for four years from all sport for doping after failing an October 2019 test. The suspension for Arran Perry of Leighton Buzzard started on December 20, 2019, and will continue until December 19, 2023.

According to an RFU statement on the disciplinary hearing outcome, “Perry provided an out of competition urine sample at his home on October 28, 2019. The sample was found to contain an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for oxandrolone and its metabolites.

“Oxandrolone is a non-specified substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list 2019. Perry was charged with a breach of World Rugby regulation 21.2.1, ‘presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers in a player’s sample’.”

RFU anti-doping and illicit drugs programme manager Stephen Watkins said: “All rugby players are subject to the anti-doping rules which are in place to protect players and the integrity of our sport.”

In the written judgment from the hearing (click here), panel chairman Mark Hovell noted that Perry stated he did not think that he would be tested for doping at his level of rugby in England and that he did not know he was taking a prohibited substance.

He admitted that he had bought supplements from a nutrition shop called in Northampton. These supplements were called RAD 140 and MK-677. He took the supplements for eight weeks and was tested at the end of that period.

Perry also stated during early summer 2019 he took another supplement called Anavar that he bought from a friend with whom he trained at the gym. He understood that the supplement would assist him with improving his physique and he bought it in anticipation of going on holiday.

Having researched Anavar and its constituents, Perry accepted that it was the most likely source of the prohibited substance.

