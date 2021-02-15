6:24am, 15 February 2021

Zander Fagerson will learn his fate tomorrow following the red card he received against Wales on Saturday. The Scotland prop was sent-off 13 minutes into the second half at Murrayfield after making contact with the head of Wales’ Wyn Jones while clearing a ruck.

Scotland were 17-15 ahead when Fagerson was dismissed by referee Matthew Carley, but eventually lost 25-24 as Wales recorded back-to-back wins in the Six Nations.

Fagerson will learn his fate on Tuesday evening when he attends an online disciplinary hearing.

“The Scotland No. 3, Zander Fagerson was red carded during the Scotland v Wales match last Saturday 13th February 2021 for an infringement of Law 9.20 (a) & (b) (Dangerous play in a ruck or maul),” a Six Nations statement read.

“A player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul. A player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders.

“A disciplinary hearing will take place tomorrow evening by video conference.”

Last week, Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony saw a six-week ban for an infringement of the same laws reduced to three matches, on account of his previous record and conduct in the hearing.

The decision to send Fagerson off split opinion after the game. Scotland’s Hamish Watson said: “Zander will be fine. That was a rubbish call. An absolutely dreadful call. That’s not rugby, that call.”

Watson has since backtracked, taking to social media to write “Poor comments from me, emotions were very high.”

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend was also far from impressed, saying: “I didn’t think they (officials) had much of a discussion and I didn’t think they showed enough of the angles,” Townsend said. “They showed one slow motion angle to begin with, then took ages to find another one.”