Dan Sheehan has 'lost power to his foot'
Ireland will have to play a waiting game over the condition of hooker Dan Sheehan, who is Ireland’s latest Rugby World Cup injury scare.
Ireland beat England 29-10 in their warm-up match in Dublin but the men in green don’t seem to have got through the game completely unscathed.
Sheehan – who is widely regarded as Ireland’s first-choice hooker – pulled up three minutes before halftime. He made his way off the pitch unaided, if a little ginger, suggesting any injury was on the milder side.
“Dan Sheehan has lost a bit of power in his foot. It seems to be the same old story,” said Farrell, referencing a similar injury to No.8 Jack Conan, who limped off against Italy two weekends previously.
Farrell did say he believes that Ronan Kelleher is on track to recover sooner rather than later, even if the situation for Sheehan remains unclear.
“The extent of Dan [Sheehan’s injury] we don’t know. Ronan is fine. We’ll be fine [in relation to hooker stocks].”
There were no other injury concerns to report.
Elsewhere, Farrell was delighted with the attitude of his players.
“You know you’re in a good place when there’s ownership. They take responsibility for how they play. That ripples right through the squad,” Farrell told Prime Video.
Farrell insisted Ireland’s discipline has been good when asked about Vunipola’s tackle.
“It isn’t just tackling, it’s discipline in general. It’s a huge part of the game,” he said.
“We spend a lot of time on it and thankfully we seem to be doing OK in that regard. It’s rugby and stuff is going to happen so we need to be adaptable along the way.”
additional reporting PA
