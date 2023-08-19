Dan Sheehan has 'lost power to his foot'

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Tomorrow
14:30
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
14:45
Saturday
14:45
Saturday
15:05
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:05
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ireland confirm replacement for hooker Dan Sheehan

2

Six Nations statement: England's Owen Farrell banned after appeal 

3

Six Nations statement: England's Billy Vunipola banned after hearing

4

Shock Wallaby selection in line

5

Sam Underhill breaks silence on his England World Cup rejection

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'Borthwick has to bring some self-discipline to proceedings. A bit of joy wouldn’t go amiss either.'

England's preparation ahead of the World Cup has been a disaster but a fortuitous draw means all is not lost

Rugby World Cup News

Injured All Blacks duo still ‘unlikely’ to play Rugby World Cup opener

‘Feeling good’: All Blacks choose Roigard over Christie for Springboks Test

‘It would mean a lot’: Coach Foster on the All Blacks’ 'goal' of World Cup glory

‘Must have lost a bet’: All Black reacts to Steve Hansen joining Wallabies

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Andy Farrell blasts the disgusting treatment of his son

Andy Farrell blasts the disgusting treatment of his son

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

The 'rip it up' England team Woodward wants Borthwick to pick
B
Ben 13 minutes ago

The team Woodward has selected is terrible. Key players out of position, a fly half who has never been able to step up to international behind a pack that would be going backwards. The only positive is there will be some records broken and they won''t have to further embarrass themselves in knockout stages

Go to comments More News
Libbok can take Springboks to new heights... if Nienaber is willing to risk it
d
dave 26 minutes ago

So the bomb squad is actually starting for SA. So the unfit fatties are replacing them in the second half. For SA's sake, hopefully at the 75th minute mark or they'll run out of gas. So what cool nickname shall we give the second half replacements? My starter for 10 is the 'Blob Squad'. Sums them up perfectly. Any other thoughts?

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Dan Sheehan has 'lost power to his foot'

By Ian Cameron
Dan Sheehan passes the ball during the Ireland captain's run at the Aviva Stadium on August 18, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ireland will have to play a waiting game over the condition of hooker Dan Sheehan, who is Ireland’s latest Rugby World Cup injury scare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland beat England 29-10 in their warm-up match in Dublin but the men in green don’t seem to have got through the game completely unscathed.

Sheehan – who is widely regarded as Ireland’s first-choice hooker – pulled up three minutes before halftime. He made his way off the pitch unaided, if a little ginger, suggesting any injury was on the milder side.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“Dan Sheehan has lost a bit of power in his foot. It seems to be the same old story,” said Farrell, referencing a similar injury to No.8 Jack Conan, who limped off against Italy two weekends previously.

Farrell did say he believes that Ronan Kelleher is on track to recover sooner rather than later, even if the situation for Sheehan remains unclear.

“The extent of Dan [Sheehan’s injury] we don’t know. Ronan is fine. We’ll be fine [in relation to hooker stocks].”

There were no other injury concerns to report.

Related

Ireland player ratings vs England | 2023 Summer Nations Series

Ireland player ratings: The men in green eventually got out of second gear to see off a disjointed if earnest England side, that refused to go away even after going down to 14 men. 

Read Now

Elsewhere, Farrell was delighted with the attitude of his players.

“You know you’re in a good place when there’s ownership. They take responsibility for how they play. That ripples right through the squad,” Farrell told Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farrell insisted Ireland’s discipline has been good when asked about Vunipola’s tackle.

“It isn’t just tackling, it’s discipline in general. It’s a huge part of the game,” he said.

“We spend a lot of time on it and thankfully we seem to be doing OK in that regard. It’s rugby and stuff is going to happen so we need to be adaptable along the way.”

additional reporting PA

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
RUGBYPASS+ A nation expects A nation expects
Search