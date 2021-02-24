8:51pm, 24 February 2021

Former Wallaby Assistant Coach Nathan Grey has today been confirmed as the Junior Wallabies and National Academies Head Coach for 2021, and has named his opening camp squad in the process.

Commencing the role in January, Grey has previously acted as a high-performance coaching advisor in 2020, while he was also part of the NSW Waratahs and Wallaby coaching team, serving as an assistant coach from 2013-2019.

In this role, Grey worked with the Australian Men’s and Women’s Sevens programs as well as the Buildcorp Wallaroos, Junior Wallabies, State Under 19 Academies and the Australian Schools & Under 18s before the suspension of programs due to COVID-19.

The Coaching team of Shannon Fraser, Nic Henderson and Ben Mowen round out a strong support team for Grey, after former head coach Jason Gilmore was appointed as assistant coach of the NSW Waratahs during the 2020 Super Rugby AU season.

In his opening squad for 2021, Grey has named a wide selection of players from both Super Rugby programs and state academies, highlighting the depth of talent within the underage programs.

The camp one squad features players from all Super Rugby academies, highlighting the growing depth of quality players in various programs across Australia.

Junior Wallabies Head Coach Nathan Grey said: “I’m excited to step into the role full-time this year.

“I was fortunate enough to work in this space a little at the beginning of last year, and I enjoyed every minute of it. “

“We have some highly skilled and talented individuals coming through the ranks, and it’s about continually developing that talent as we help them along in their Rugby journey.”

“As a squad and program, we have a world-class setup and a training program which has been proven on the World stage, and I’m excited to continue this work.

“Camp one presents an opportunity for these guys to rise and shine amongst their immediate peer group and put their name up for selection,” Grey said.

The Junior Wallabies are currently preparing for a hybrid of the Oceania U20s Championship, following World Rugby’s cancellation of the World Rugby U20s Championship later in the year.

In 2019, for the first time ever, the Junior Wallabies were crowned Oceania champions after besting their New Zealand counterparts 24-0. Last year’s competition was put on ice due to the global pandemic.

The squad will assemble on March 14 for a seven-day camp on the Gold Coast.

2021 Junior Wallabies Camp 1 Squad:

Lachie Albert, Wests Lions, Brumbies

Tony Alofipo, Wests Lions, Brumbies

Reece Anapu, Palmyra, Western Force

George Blake, Bond University, Queensland Reds

Wilson Blyth, Bond University, Queensland Reds

Hugh Bokenham, Sydney University, NSW Waratahs

Dan Botha, Sydney University, NSW Waratahs

Adrian Brown, Eastwood, NSW Waratahs

Josh Canham, Harlequins, Melbourne Rebels

Nick Chan, Randwick, NSW Waratahs

John Connolly, Easts, NSW Waratahs

Ben Dowling, Randwick, NSW Waratahs

Lopeti Faifua, Wests Bulldogs, Queensland Reds

Tim Faingaanuku, Brothers, Queensland Reds

Josh Flook, Brothers, Queensland Reds

Langi Gleeson, Manly Marlins, NSW Waratahs

Carter Gordon, Melbourne Rebels

Mason Gordon, Melbourne Rebels

Mac Grealy, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds

Tom Hooper, Tuggeranong Vikings, Brumbies

Ngalu Kavapalu, Endeavour Hills, Melbourne Rebels

Patrick Maka, Tuggeranong Vikings, Brumbies

Alex Masibaka, Associates, Western Force

Hamish Moore, Eastern Suburbs, NSW Waratahs

Titi Nofoagatotoa, Brothers, Queensland Reds

Zane Nonggor, Bond University, Queensland Reds

Reesjan Pasitoa, Wests Lions, Brumbies

Billy Pollard, Uni Norths Owls, Brumbies

Lukas Ripley, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds

Will Roach, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds

Hamish Roberts, Bond University, Queensland Reds

Andrew Romano, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds

Dion Samuela, Bond University, Queensland Reds

Connor Seve, Wests Scarborough, Western Force

Papillon Sevele, Sydney University, NSW Waratahs

Lolesio Sione, Melbourne Unicorns, Melbourne Rebels

Keynan Tauakipulu, Wests Bulldogs, Queensland Reds

Sione Taufui, Sydney University, NSW Waratahs

Tiaan Taukipulu, Randwick, NSW Waratahs

Kalani Thomas, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds

Zephaniah Tuinona, Queanbeyan Whites, Brumbies

Mosese Tuipulotu, Eastern Suburbs, NSW Waratahs

Junior Tupou, Queanbeyan Whites, Brumbies

Glen Vaihu, Melbourne Rebels

Harry Vella, Brothers, Queensland Reds

Teddy Wilson, Eastern Suburbs, NSW Waratahs

Valance Yates, Randwick, NSW Waratahs

– with Rugby Australia