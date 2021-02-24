Former Wallaby Assistant Coach Nathan Grey has today been confirmed as the Junior Wallabies and National Academies Head Coach for 2021, and has named his opening camp squad in the process.
Commencing the role in January, Grey has previously acted as a high-performance coaching advisor in 2020, while he was also part of the NSW Waratahs and Wallaby coaching team, serving as an assistant coach from 2013-2019.
In this role, Grey worked with the Australian Men’s and Women’s Sevens programs as well as the Buildcorp Wallaroos, Junior Wallabies, State Under 19 Academies and the Australian Schools & Under 18s before the suspension of programs due to COVID-19.
The Coaching team of Shannon Fraser, Nic Henderson and Ben Mowen round out a strong support team for Grey, after former head coach Jason Gilmore was appointed as assistant coach of the NSW Waratahs during the 2020 Super Rugby AU season.
In his opening squad for 2021, Grey has named a wide selection of players from both Super Rugby programs and state academies, highlighting the depth of talent within the underage programs.
The camp one squad features players from all Super Rugby academies, highlighting the growing depth of quality players in various programs across Australia.
Junior Wallabies Head Coach Nathan Grey said: “I’m excited to step into the role full-time this year.
“I was fortunate enough to work in this space a little at the beginning of last year, and I enjoyed every minute of it. “
“We have some highly skilled and talented individuals coming through the ranks, and it’s about continually developing that talent as we help them along in their Rugby journey.”
“As a squad and program, we have a world-class setup and a training program which has been proven on the World stage, and I’m excited to continue this work.
“Camp one presents an opportunity for these guys to rise and shine amongst their immediate peer group and put their name up for selection,” Grey said.
The Junior Wallabies are currently preparing for a hybrid of the Oceania U20s Championship, following World Rugby’s cancellation of the World Rugby U20s Championship later in the year.
In 2019, for the first time ever, the Junior Wallabies were crowned Oceania champions after besting their New Zealand counterparts 24-0. Last year’s competition was put on ice due to the global pandemic.
The squad will assemble on March 14 for a seven-day camp on the Gold Coast.
2021 Junior Wallabies Camp 1 Squad:
Lachie Albert, Wests Lions, Brumbies
Tony Alofipo, Wests Lions, Brumbies
Reece Anapu, Palmyra, Western Force
George Blake, Bond University, Queensland Reds
Wilson Blyth, Bond University, Queensland Reds
Hugh Bokenham, Sydney University, NSW Waratahs
Dan Botha, Sydney University, NSW Waratahs
Adrian Brown, Eastwood, NSW Waratahs
Josh Canham, Harlequins, Melbourne Rebels
Nick Chan, Randwick, NSW Waratahs
John Connolly, Easts, NSW Waratahs
Ben Dowling, Randwick, NSW Waratahs
Lopeti Faifua, Wests Bulldogs, Queensland Reds
Tim Faingaanuku, Brothers, Queensland Reds
Josh Flook, Brothers, Queensland Reds
Langi Gleeson, Manly Marlins, NSW Waratahs
Carter Gordon, Melbourne Rebels
Mason Gordon, Melbourne Rebels
Mac Grealy, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds
Tom Hooper, Tuggeranong Vikings, Brumbies
Ngalu Kavapalu, Endeavour Hills, Melbourne Rebels
Patrick Maka, Tuggeranong Vikings, Brumbies
Alex Masibaka, Associates, Western Force
Hamish Moore, Eastern Suburbs, NSW Waratahs
Titi Nofoagatotoa, Brothers, Queensland Reds
Zane Nonggor, Bond University, Queensland Reds
Reesjan Pasitoa, Wests Lions, Brumbies
Billy Pollard, Uni Norths Owls, Brumbies
Lukas Ripley, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds
Will Roach, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds
Hamish Roberts, Bond University, Queensland Reds
Andrew Romano, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds
Dion Samuela, Bond University, Queensland Reds
Connor Seve, Wests Scarborough, Western Force
Papillon Sevele, Sydney University, NSW Waratahs
Lolesio Sione, Melbourne Unicorns, Melbourne Rebels
Keynan Tauakipulu, Wests Bulldogs, Queensland Reds
Sione Taufui, Sydney University, NSW Waratahs
Tiaan Taukipulu, Randwick, NSW Waratahs
Kalani Thomas, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds
Zephaniah Tuinona, Queanbeyan Whites, Brumbies
Mosese Tuipulotu, Eastern Suburbs, NSW Waratahs
Junior Tupou, Queanbeyan Whites, Brumbies
Glen Vaihu, Melbourne Rebels
Harry Vella, Brothers, Queensland Reds
Teddy Wilson, Eastern Suburbs, NSW Waratahs
Valance Yates, Randwick, NSW Waratahs
– with Rugby Australia
