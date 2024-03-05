Crusaders name three debutants for Drua clash in Fiji

The Crusaders have named three debutants on their bench as they look to get their season back on track against the Fijian Drua at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flanker Tahlor Cahill, outside back Jone Rova and first five-eighth Riley Hohepa have all been named on the bench to debut in Fiji.

After starting 0-2 the Crusaders face the daunting task of toppling the Drua at home where they have proven to be a formidable opponent for New Zealand sides.

The Crusaders have kept their forward pack in tact from the 37-24 defeat to the Waratahs as openside Tom Christie prepares for his 50th game for the club.

Fijian Drua Crusaders All Stats and Data

George Bower, George Bell and Fletcher Newell pack down in the front row while Ioane Moananu, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, and Seb Calder deputise on the bench.

Quinten Strange and Scott Barrett start in the second row with impressive lock Jamie Hannah the bench cover. Dom Gardiner, Christie and Cullen Grace form the back row with debutant Tahlor Cahill named in the No 20 jersey.

There are two changes to the backline with veteran Willi Heinz getting the start at halfback over Noah Hotham, who drops out of the game day squad. Mitchell Drummond has been named on the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heinz will partner Taha Kemara in the halves who will start at first five-eighth for the second straight week.

David Havili and Levi Aumua form the midfield once again while Manasa Mataele has been named on the left wing with Macca Springer dropping out of the squad. Sevu Reece has been named on the right with Chay Fihaki at No 15.

Crusaders team to play Fijian Drua:



1. George Bower

2. George Bell

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Scott Barrett

5. Quinten Strange

6. Dom Gardiner

7. Tom Christie

8. Cullen Grace

9. Willi Heinz

10. Taha Kemara

11. Manasa Mataele

12. David Havili

13. Levi Aumua

14. Sevu Reece

15. Chay Fihaki

Reserves

16. Ioane Moananu

17. Kershawl Sykes-Martin

18. Seb Calder

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Tahlor Cahill*

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Jone Rova*

23. Riley Hohepa*

ADVERTISEMENT

*debutants