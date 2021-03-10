The Crusaders are back at home again on Saturday night, where they will host the Chiefs in Round 3 of Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa.
Head Coach Scott Robertson has made a handful of changes to the team this week, following their bonus-point victory over the Hurricanes, and it includes the return of Mitchell Dunshea and Whetukamokamo Douglas to the match day 23.
In the front row, George Bower has replaced Joe Moody at loosehead prop, and in the loose forwards Sione Havili Talitui also moves from the reserves to the starting team this week. Ethan Blackadder is currently re-integrating into training following the head knock he sustained in the Hurricanes game.
There is a change in the midfield, with Vice-Captain David Havili moving in-field to second five-eighth, making way for Will Jordan to slot in at fullback. Dallas McLeod will provide cover on the bench.
Mitchell Dunshea and Whetukamokamo Douglas have been named in the reserves as lock and loose forward cover respectively, with both players having represented the Crusaders Development XV in recent weeks.
A moment’s silence will be observed by both teams prior to kick off, to show support for people affected by the March 15 attack of two years ago. It was not possible to mark this anniversary last year, due to Covid19.
The Crusaders will also acknowledge ?tautahi PRIDE Week at the game on Saturday night, supported by students from the University of Canterbury. Orangetheory Stadium will be illuminated in rainbow colours, and UC students will be wearing rainbow t-shirts in the West Stand, in support of PRIDE Week.
Kick off in the Crusaders game against the Chiefs is 7:05pm, Saturday 13 March, at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch. The match will also be televised live on Sky Sport.
Crusaders team to play the Chiefs:
1. George Bower
2. Codie Taylor (VC)
3. Michael Alaalatoa
4. Scott Barrett (C)
5. Samuel Whitelock
6. Sione Havili Talitui
7. Tom Christie
8. Cullen Grace
9. Mitchell Drummond
10. Richie Mo’unga
11. Leicester Fainga’anuku
12. David Havili (VC)
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Sevu Reece
15. Will Jordan
RESERVES:
16. Brodie McAlister
17. Joe Moody
18. Fletcher Newell
19. Mitchell Dunshea
20. Whetukamokamo Douglas
21. Bryn Hall
22. Fergus Burke
23. Dallas McLeod
Recommended
- 'It's like preparing for a South African team': Highlanders on high alert ahead of Blues clash
- Why Julian Savea should be considered for the All Blacks | Aotearoa Rugby Pod
- Suliasi Vunivalu named for Reds starting debut as Wallabies midfield finally reunited
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now