10:11pm, 10 March 2021

The Crusaders are back at home again on Saturday night, where they will host the Chiefs in Round 3 of Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Head Coach Scott Robertson has made a handful of changes to the team this week, following their bonus-point victory over the Hurricanes, and it includes the return of Mitchell Dunshea and Whetukamokamo Douglas to the match day 23.

In the front row, George Bower has replaced Joe Moody at loosehead prop, and in the loose forwards Sione Havili Talitui also moves from the reserves to the starting team this week. Ethan Blackadder is currently re-integrating into training following the head knock he sustained in the Hurricanes game.

There is a change in the midfield, with Vice-Captain David Havili moving in-field to second five-eighth, making way for Will Jordan to slot in at fullback. Dallas McLeod will provide cover on the bench.

Mitchell Dunshea and Whetukamokamo Douglas have been named in the reserves as lock and loose forward cover respectively, with both players having represented the Crusaders Development XV in recent weeks.

A moment’s silence will be observed by both teams prior to kick off, to show support for people affected by the March 15 attack of two years ago. It was not possible to mark this anniversary last year, due to Covid19.

The Crusaders will also acknowledge ?tautahi PRIDE Week at the game on Saturday night, supported by students from the University of Canterbury. Orangetheory Stadium will be illuminated in rainbow colours, and UC students will be wearing rainbow t-shirts in the West Stand, in support of PRIDE Week.

Kick off in the Crusaders game against the Chiefs is 7:05pm, Saturday 13 March, at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch. The match will also be televised live on Sky Sport.

Crusaders team to play the Chiefs:

1. George Bower

2. Codie Taylor (VC)

3. Michael Alaalatoa

4. Scott Barrett (C)

5. Samuel Whitelock

6. Sione Havili Talitui

7. Tom Christie

8. Cullen Grace

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku

12. David Havili (VC)

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Sevu Reece

15. Will Jordan

RESERVES:

16. Brodie McAlister

17. Joe Moody

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Mitchell Dunshea

20. Whetukamokamo Douglas

21. Bryn Hall

22. Fergus Burke

23. Dallas McLeod