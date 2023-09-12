Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
27 - 12
FT
71 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
28 - 8
FT
59 - 16
FT
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:45
Tomorrow
15:00
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Scotland statement: Hotel accident ends David Cherry's World Cup

2

Former England teammate believes the Ford-Farrell axis is over

3

Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on

4

Beauden Barrett is clearly the All Blacks’ best option at fullback

5

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby – Round Two Cheat Sheet

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'George Ford has to stay as the starting No 10. It is as straightforward as that.'

Finally, England showed their hand, and put in a gritty, savvy performance to get their show back on the road

Rugby World Cup News

Four quickfire Samoa tries condemn Chile to second successive loss

Australia insist there are 'no mind games' as Skelton still a chance

Wales player ratings vs Portugal | Rugby World Cup 2023

Struggling Wales win a contest memorable for attacking Portugal flair

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Richie Mo'unga is the key to the All Blacks' World Cup | The Breakdown

Every team needs a guiding star to remain composed in the most fiery of battles and make plays under the most burdensome pressure and for the All Blacks, Jeff Wilson says Richie Mo'unga is that man.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

'I haven't seen an All Blacks team play like that for a long time'
e
etienne 5 minutes ago

Congratulations to the AB for there stellar performance against a side that gets hammered by South African franchise’s. Hope you take pride in this victory

Go to comments More News
Portugal vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
S
Sheldon 1 hours ago

Well done Os Lobos. Looking forward to seeing you in future RWCs

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Craig Casey: Why I can't complain about being butt of Ireland jokes

By PA
(Photo by Guillaume Souvant/AFP via Getty Images)

Diminutive scrum-half Craig Casey is content to be the butt of the jokes after confirming his Ireland teammates regularly “take the p***” regarding his height. Casey is comfortably the smallest member of Andy Farrell’s 33-man Rugby World Cup squad at just 5ft 5in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old was immediately teased after arriving in France when captain Johnny Sexton acted as though he was the team mascot during Ireland’s open training session in front of 12,000 spectators in their base city of Tours.

Munster player Casey, who emerged from the tunnel holding Sexton’s hand and then posed with him for a photograph, feels there is little point in rallying against the good-natured mockery, particularly with squad “sheriffs” imposing penalties.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV
Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

“They like to take the p*** out of my height, as you can tell, but you just have to roll with it,” he said. “If you don’t roll with it, you’ll probably be fined.

“There are a few sheriffs in the camp that keep everyone on their toes. I’d say if I fought against it, I would probably be in big trouble so I just get on with it. It’s good craic.”

Casey, who is competing for action with Jamison Gibson-Park and Conor Murray, is still awaiting his World Cup bow after acting as water carrier during Saturday’s thumping 82-8 win over Romania in sweltering Bordeaux.

He hopes to be named in the matchday 23 for this weekend’s Pool B clash with Tonga in Nantes and believes it would be unbelievable to make his tournament debut. “It’s exactly where you want to be as an Irish rugby player, at a World Cup being involved in this group,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have all talked about what the buzz has been for the last two or three years and it has definitely increased since we got over here, the excitement levels within the group are brilliant. The first two weeks here were definitely hard work but we’re mixing it with the craic as well so it’s a very enjoyable place to be.

“It would be unbelievable to make my World Cup debut if it happens. You have to be ready and when an opportunity does come, you have got to take it with both hands and try and cement your place.”

After taking on Tonga, Ireland’s bid to reach the quarter-finals will be decided during pivotal Paris appointments with South Africa and Scotland. Casey and the majority of his teammates gathered to see the Springboks defeat the Scots 18-3 on Sunday afternoon.

He is braced for a physical encounter against the reigning world champions on September 23 at Stade de France, while also expecting similar this coming weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was a good 25 of us in the team room watching it, so there was a good buzz around that, a very physical game,” he said. “Scotland played very well first half, as well as South Africa, definitely physical. (They) just outmuscled them in the end, that is what we are expecting in a few weeks, that physical encounter.”

Speaking about Tonga, Casey added: “We know how tough the Pacific island teams are and we are going to have to be at our best. We have got to go up another level (from Romania).”

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on
Search