Coventry sign Welsh-qualified Will Rigg replacement

Coventry have added some more Tongan firepower to their squad for next season with the signature of Dafydd-Rhys Tiueti from Nottingham.

The centre is the son of former Tonga international, Dave Tiueti, who spent a season at the Butts Park Arena a couple of decades ago.

Tiueti, 22, played and studied alongside former Coventry centre Will Rigg whilst at Cardiff Met University and will be hoping his career follows a similar trajectory now that he has signed his first full-time contract.

Rigg was outstanding for Coventry in his 18 months at the club and secured a move to Exeter Chiefs in January after scoring 14 tries in 31 appearances.

Having been born in Neath, Tiueti qualifies for Wales, as well as England – because he has lived there for 12 years – and Tonga, where both his parents come from.

Tiueti, who can play 12 and 13, will link up with Tongan duo, hooker Suva Ma’asi and Rugby World Cup bolter Pat Pellegrini, at the Butts Park Arena on July 1st.

RugbyPass understands that Nottingham had hoped to keep him but Tiueti, who can carry and distribute, had already agreed to join Coventry by then.