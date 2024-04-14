Connacht knocked out of Challenge Cup by Benetton

Connacht’s involvement in the European Challenge Cup was ended by Benetton who ran out 39-24 winners in the quarter-finals in Treviso.

Dave Heffernan and Paul Boyle claimed first-half tries for the visitors but the Irish province still trailed 26-14 at the break following scores by Gianmarco Lucchesi, Tommaso Menoncello, Rhyno Smith and Tomas Albornoz.

A Bundee Aki try after the break gave Connacht hope as they closed the gap to 29-19, but a second try from Albornoz, who along with Jacob Umaga kicked two conversions, eased Benetton to victory and a place in the last four.

Connacht had the final word when Conor Oliver scored their fourth try of the match but it was not enough to deny the Italian side, who have never lost in the Challenge Cup at Stadio Monigo.