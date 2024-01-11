Clive Woodward won't be part of ITV's Six Nations coverage

World Cup-winning head coach Sir Clive Woodward will not be part of ITV’s 2024 Six Nations coverage, ending a decade-long stint as a match day pundit with the British broadcaster.

The Times report that the 68-year-old has left the role of his own volition, as opposed to having been axed by the channel.

Woodward, who led England to a historic victory in the 2003 Rugby World Cup, has chosen to step down to go out “on a high” marking the end of a significant era in rugby union broadcasting.

Over the years, Woodward’s insights and analyses have been a staple of ITV’s rugby coverage, attracting both praise and criticism.

While his expertise, drawn from his successful coaching career with London Irish and England, was valued by many, some viewers felt that his approach had become outdated. Critics argued that Woodward, 68, was out of touch with the modern game and was relying heavily on the laurels of his 2003 World Cup success.

Despite these criticisms, Woodward’s contribution to ITV’s coverage has been substantial, offering viewers an often punchy take on the sport. His decision to leave has – however – been welcomed by many on social media.

Newcastle Falcons’ media manager wrote: “Respect to anyone who has won a World Cup, but they’re due a severe refresh on their punditry line-up.”

Woodward became the British Olympic Association’s director of elite performance in 2006, staying with Team GB until after the London 2012 Olympics. ITV will reveal its full Six Nations roster of presenters and pundits next week.