12:39pm, 26 March 2021

New Bath signing Danny Cipriani has said he has “thoroughly enjoyed” his time out from rugby, saying he has “managed to hit the reset button”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old brought his two-and-half-year spell with Gloucester to an abrupt end last December, and there was a lot of speculation that the Gallagher Premiership had lost arguably the greatest maverick it has ever seen. The fly-half had been linked with lucrative moves to both France and Japan prior to signing this deal.

Those worries were put to rest after he signed a one-year contract with Bath, which will see him return to action in May.

Man alive! Andy Powell tears it up on All Access:

Cipriani took to Instagram shortly after the signing was announced, saying that this time away from the game was “a perfect way to replenish my mind, body and soul,” after a year that had its highs and lows off the field for him.

“Making my debut at 17 years old feels like a lifetime ago,” he wrote.

“I’ve learned so much along the way. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed taking a break away from the game, it’s been a perfect way to replenish my mind, body and soul. It feels like I’ve finally managed to hit the reset button. Bath are a talented ambitious squad and I’m looking forward to being a part of this team. I’m very grateful for this new challenge. I’m going to enjoy this journey. I’m ready. I’m excited…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?????? ???????? (@dannycipriani87) ADVERTISEMENT

The 16-cap England international also appears to be reinvigorated for his new spell at the Rec, and all Bath fans will hope he will make the same impact that he did for their West Country rivals Gloucester in his first season, where he was named the RPA players’ player of the year in 2019.

It will not exclusively be Bath fans, however, who will be pleased to see him playing again, as he has always been a popular figure in the Premiership.

'It was a different situation but I left London Irish & retired in good faith before coming back to play for Newcastle towards the end of that same season. I gave Irish first refusal when I came back, though & they said no' The @AndyGoode10 Column ??? https://t.co/tLG5wCZx8w — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 26, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT