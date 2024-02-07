Chandler Cunningham-South's faux pas with England great Richard Hill
England rookie Chandler Cunningham-South was being mentored for weeks by Richard Hill without knowing he was talking to a World Cup winner.
Cunningham-South made a strong debut off the bench in Saturday’s 27-24 victory over Italy, becoming one of two flankers to win their first cap in the Guinness Six Nations opener alongside Ethan Roots.
As England team manager with the additional role of talent identification for the pathway, Hill has influenced the rise of both players as well as the likes of Sam Underhill and Tom Curry.
Hill’s keen eye for future Test stars is valued highly by head coach Steve Borthwick, who revealed when naming his Six Nations squad last month that “if Richard tells me to track a back-row forward, I’m listening”.
Cunningham-South had Hill’s approval when on England Under-20 duty but presumed he was speaking to a random enthusiast rather than one of the country’s greatest flankers and a veteran of 71 Tests, including the triumphant 2003 World Cup final.
“There was no doubt that, as an 18-year-old, Chandler’s physicality of carry was not quite the norm for his age compared to others that I was watching,” said Hill, who was initially alerted to him by his first club London Irish.
“He was doing fantastically well so I made sure that I connected with him at the Under-20s training sessions.
“I carried on chatting to him and then after a number of meetings that I’d had with him, Jonathan Fisher, Irish’s academy coach, decided to ring me after a chance meeting.
“John said that Chandler has just told him how he turns out to Under-20s training and ‘a couple of times this guy’s come up to me and you know, he’s had a chat about my game’.
“’He seems to understand how to play and he’s got some reasonable ideas. You know, he sounds like he knows what he’s talking about’. So yeah, that was me!
“He found out probably three months ago that I played in the World Cup. Chandler’s not that fussed about what’s gone on in the past.
“He wanted to know why I didn’t tell him. I said it had no bearing on what we’re trying to achieve, which was him, not me.”
While Cunningham-South’s 14-minute cameo against Italy was rich with promise, Roots was close to the finished article in being named man of the match following a superb display at blindside flanker.
Borthwick first became aware of Roots when he was coaching Leicester against the Ospreys but it was when Hill showed him footage of the 26-year-old cage fighter playing for Exeter during last autumn’s World Cup that he really took notice.
Fast forward five months and the Chiefs forward is part of Borthwick’s England rebuild, providing vital carrying muscle to a side that is short on defence-busting power.
“If there is someone of interest for the future then I’d make Steve aware – and Ethan was one of those players,” Hill said.
“I knew he had a skill set that would interest us – he can carry the ball, carrying into contact, heavy contact, and defensively physical at the breakdown.
“He has been physical and consistent in terms of the performances he put in since joining Exeter this season.”
Roots is expected to continue in the number six jersey for Saturday’s visit of Wales to Twickenham, with Borthwick naming his team on Thursday afternoon.
As an England fan I might be more excited for the u20s games this year than the senior competition. I really hope Pollock and Opoku-Fordjour are given the opportunity to play against Portugal later this month. Pollock especially looks like he needs testing against a higher quality of opposition than is available at age-grade level.1 Go to comments
Should be 4 more in u20 championship, And allow 4 other teams in u20 Trophy. To expose more nations young talent to elite rugby at this level. Expansion is needed. Scotland play in six nations and Japan were relegated. So they would both fit back in easily. In this way you can add more teams from regions into u20 Trophy competition. RUGBY wins in the long run. But I love these championships, very entertaining 👏1 Go to comments
Couldn’t resist the little jibe at the Boks😂 IRE showed SA what they ought to have done and SA showed IRE how to progress past the QF and win the whole thing! IRE also wasn’t down to 14 men for 20mins nor did IRE have to replace Sheehan with a 38yr old flanker after 3mins into the match….context can be such a schlep😴3 Go to comments
England will no doubt kick more and be more conservative on attack against the stronger teams. I think Italy was partly a forced situation given that England were behind on tries. I think they’ll continue building around (and focusing) on the rush defence system they’re adopting. You can’t do it half arsed and it needs serious concentration and commitment from the players to get right. Teams like France and Ireland can tear it apart if it goes wrong.57 Go to comments
Italy, 3 tries. England, 2.57 Go to comments
Without Dupont the out half needs to control the game more. Jaminet may not be the man.1 Go to comments
Ireland are good enough to impose the type of phisical game that suites them: a mix between mobility and power. France were not able to impose a power only game against Ireland. A key to this was Ireland winning the kicking exchanges forcing either France to lose ground or keep the ball in play, tiring their very powerful but aerobically weak pack. Ireland forward’s also used quick ball and footwork to attacked spaces between defenders. The quick ball was secured by really excellent ruck work. France literally could not impose themselves physically on Ireland and even when they had possession Ireland really pressured Lucu behind the French ruck. The first 30 mins were outstanding from Ireland and should have put them out of sight. Van Der Flier was just short when France were holding the ball in the ruck in what was a certain try and should have meant a yello and Irish penalty. The forward touch by a French hand to stop a certain try by Aki was also controversially as the player had absolutlely no possibility of doing anything but a forward knock by putting his hands out. The French TV director also played a blinder to get a penalty against Crowley when he clearly played the ball during a legitimate aerial battle with Fickou. This reversed field position from 10 metres from the French line to the Irish 22 and France scored a minute later (although this was the second half). I am not complaining just showing that Ireland’s performance particularly in first 30 could have resulted in 50+ on the scoreboard.2 Go to comments
RSA boys saying it was all physicality is not newsworthy It is hard to say anything else when your brain is pure muscle2 Go to comments
My goodness - can’t you get rid of these dinosaurs who still see the game through their 1970s prism. The game has moved on exponentially. That other buffoon Stephen Jones in The Sunday Times a few days ago gormlessly awarding Ethan Roots and Fraser Dingwall the same mark out of 10 for their respective England performances against Italy. Put him and Cleary out to pasture and let people with at least a basic understanding of the modern game comment.2 Go to comments
Nice article, Pat. Two great players for sure. I can’t see a Kildare connection for Keenan ? Dublin born, schooled at Blackrock, so am interested in the Kildare link.1 Go to comments
Felt he was very close to being capped by England before he was injured. It seemed then that he was set on an England career in his own mind. This news does surprise me. Good luck to him, where ever he ends up playing. he is a great talent.11 Go to comments
Wales could really exploit the English defence. Italy were able to break it open a few times, despite not knowing before the match what the defensive structure would be, or where its points of weakness would be. If Wales put in a few chips and grubbers behind England’s wide defenders they will put a bit of doubt in player’s minds about whether or not to keep rushing up as the system demands, and then the running game will start to be rewarded.2 Go to comments
this is a win for everyone. he’s not quite up to england standard, but could do very well for italy!11 Go to comments
As always, boring!! Should really do something else with your time - Ben Smith.3 Go to comments
He will play for Italy since England (both Jones and Borthwick) ignore his skills. Another England coaching fail.11 Go to comments
who is he?5 Go to comments
Quite the colorful commentary, but it seems like someone's still feeling the sting of a certain team's victory.3 Go to comments
Awesome stuff. Even more impressive would be if he did it as a high bar squat 😦1 Go to comments
