12:47pm, 31 January 2021

Number 8 Gregory Alldritt is back in the France squad as Fabien Galthie named his finalised 31-man Six Nations training group. La Rochelle forward Alldritt was removed last week so that he could have an injury examined but he’s once against included in the squad.

Yesterday the LNR and the FFR decided that they would reduce the squad from 37 to 31 players as to set up a viable bubble to avoid COVID-19 contaminations.

While Alldritt is back in, there have been major omissions elsewhere.

The trimming meant at least six players had to be cut and they now include prop Uini Atonio, hooker Camille Chat, prop Hassane Kolingar, lock Swan Rebbadj, back rows Selevasio Tolofua and Francois Cros, centre Julien Delbouis and winger Donovan Taofifenua.

Virimi Vakatawa and Thomas Ramos are out through injury. Cameron Woki, who replaced Alldritt, was able to hang on to his spot in the squad, apparently beating Tolofua to a place. Prop Dorian Aldegheri has also won a spot despite missing out on the earlier 37-man squad. Peatu Mauvaka has also been added at hooker.

? Le staff des Bleus a sélectionné 31 joueurs pour le Tournoi des @SixNationsRugby 2021 ! Premier match samedi prochain à 15h15 contre l'Italie ?? Allez les Bleus ??? #XvdeFrance #NeFaisonsXV — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) January 31, 2021

FRANCE 2021 SIX NATIONS SQUAD

FRONT ROW: Dorian Aldegheri, Cyril Baille, Pierre Bourgarit, Georges-Henri Colombe, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Peatu Mauvaka

SECOND ROW: Killian Geraci, Bernard Le Roux, Baptiste Pesenti, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Willemse

BACK ROW: Gregory Alldritt, Dylan Cretin, Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Cameron Woki

SCRUM-HALF: Baptiste Couilloud, Antoine Dupont, Baptiste Serin

OUT-HALF: Louis Carbonel, Matthieu Jalibert

CENTRE: Gael Fickou, Arthur Vincent, Pierre Louis Barassi

WINGERS: Damian Penaud, Teddy Thomas, Gabin Villiere;

FULL-BACK: Anthony Bouthier, Brice Dulin