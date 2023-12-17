Cardiff Rugby to change hands as new owners confirmed

Cardiff Rugby has officially announced a significant shift in its ownership structure, with contracts exchanged to bring Helford Capital Limited on board as the majority shareholder.

This move, initiated by British businessmen Phil Kempe and Neal Griffith, marks a new chapter for the club, following the acquisition of shares from the Thomas family and other key stakeholders.

The club is set to convene a General Meeting to ratify this transaction, promising shareholders a detailed strategic plan under the new ownership. Helford Capital’s takeover symbolizes not just a change in leadership but a renewed commitment to catapult Cardiff Rugby back into the limelight of European competitive rugby, while preserving its storied history and tradition.

This transition has received the green light from both the Welsh Rugby Union and Cardiff Athletic Club, the latter retaining a minority stake in the club. Additionally, rugby legend Sir Gareth Edwards has been invited to serve as the Honorary President, an offer he has accepted, further cementing the club’s dedication to its roots.

Alun Jones, Cardiff Rugby’s chair, acknowledged the critical juncture this represents for the club. “After the loss of our president and benefactor Peter Thomas, we sought partners who shared our passion and vision. We’re thrilled that Helford Capital, led by Phil Kempe and Neal Griffith, will be ushering in this new era,” said Jones. He also paid tribute to Peter Thomas and his family for their enduring support.

The new ownership, spearheaded by Kempe and Griffith, aims to build on Peter Thomas’s legacy. Their immediate focus will be on stabilizing the club and laying a strong foundation for future triumphs. Emphasizing the development of local talent, the strategy involves substantial investment in resources and facilities, particularly in the academy and pathway systems. They claim the approach will create a world-class professional environment, blending Welsh talent with international prowess.

The statement reads: “Phil Kempe is a proud Welshman with an association stretching more than a decade with the club and is fully aware of the Welsh rugby landscape and the unique structure of Cardiff Rugby. He has a range of successful business interests across multiple industries in the UK, Canada and the Middle East.

“Meanwhile Neal Griffith, who also has Welsh roots, is a former investment banker with numerous global business interests as both an investor and director.”

Their substantial business ties in the United Arab Emirates are anticipated to benefit Cardiff Rugby significantly. Craig Davies, representing the Thomas family, expressed confidence in the new leadership. “We trust Phil and Neal to honor Peter’s legacy. Their plans for the club assure us that Cardiff Rugby’s future is bright,” said Davies.