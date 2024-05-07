Cardiff continue prop spending spree with Ireland loosehead Ed Byrne

Cardiff have followed up the recruitment of Danny Southworth by signing Ireland loosehead prop Ed Byrne.

Just hours after announcing the signing of the Exeter Chiefs loosehead, Cardiff confirmed the signing of the Leinster front row.

The six-cap Ireland international will move to Cardiff Arms Park at the end of the season after a decade and over 100 appearances for Leinster.

The 30-year-old, alongside Southworth, will help fill the void left by Rhys Carre in the No1 jersey at the end of the season, who is heading to Saracens.

This move will render Byrne ineligible to play for Ireland, although he has not been selected by Andy Farrell since July 2021.

“I’m unbelievably excited about the move to Cardiff. I love the brand of rugby that they play,” he said after signing.

“I’ve been fortunate to play at Cardiff Arms Park a good few times now and it’s always been an incredible atmosphere with great supporters so I can’t wait to run out in front of them in a Cardiff jersey.

“I have spoken with Jockey at length and it’s really exciting to hear the vision he has for the club and the direction they are going.

“With so many incredible players and all the young lads who have burst onto the scene for Cardiff and Wales in the last couple of years it is a really exciting time and opportunity for me.

“I’m looking forward to getting over there and getting to know all the lads ahead of the 2024-25 season.”

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt added: “It’s great to be able to bring someone of Ed’s quality and experience into our squad as we continue to build. I have a very clear picture of our game model and Ed matches that, whilst also being able to add experience and help mentor our younger lads.

“With a young squad and a number of experienced players retiring or moving on, Ed will bring all of his knowledge and experience from a top-level winning environment.

“He is a member of Leinster’s leadership group and I have spoken to a number of his coaches from over the years and they could not speak highly enough of his qualities as a player and person.

“To play at Leinster for a decade and gain six Ireland caps shows Ed is a top-quality player. He will be available all year round and compete with the likes of Cory Domachowski and Danny Southworth for the starting jersey whilst helping our promising youngster Rhys Barrett progress.”