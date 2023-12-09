Cape Town SVNS day one recap

Australia women look on course to win back-to-back titles after impressing on day one of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town.

The Dubai SVNS champions dominated on day one, only conceding one try and scoring a combined 120 points at the Cape Town Stadium. They are one of three unbeaten sides in the women’s draw, alongside New Zealand and France.

Those three progress to the quarter-finals tomorrow as pool winners, with Fiji, the USA and Ireland all coming second. The final two quarter-final berths go to Great Britain and Canada, who were the best third-place finishers.

Ireland continued to show what a force they are on the men’s tour, finishing the day as the only unbeaten side. That included statement victory against hosts and last week’s Dubai champions South Africa in the final match of the day. Ireland exhibited some resilient defence in their 14-12 win and topped Pool A with their win.

Ireland progress with pool winners with Fiji and Australia, this is despite the latter heavily losing 35-5 to New Zealand earlier in the day, which included a first-half hat-trick to Leroy Carter.

Losses to Canada and Samoa meant New Zealand could only manage a third-place finish in their pool, but that was still enough to make it to the quarter-finals due to a superior points difference to Great Britain.

South Africa, Argentina and Canada all finished runners-up in their pools and will progress to the quarter-finals tomorrow, with France, who started the day with a last gasp penalty win against Fiji, taking the other spot for third-place finishers.

Australia women look destined for another title, while the men’s tournament is far tougher to call tomorrow.

Women’s quarter-final fixtures

Great Britain vs USA

Australia vs Ireland

France vs Fiji

New Zealand vs Canada

Men’s quarter-final fixtures

Argentina vs Canada

Ireland vs New Zealand

Australia vs South Africa

Fiji vs France