Sevens

Cape Town SVNS day one recap

By Josh Raisey
South Africa's Ronald Brown (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023 pool C match between South Africa and United States at the Cape Town stadium in Cape Town on December 9, 2023. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP) (Photo by RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images)

Australia women look on course to win back-to-back titles after impressing on day one of the HSBC SVNS Cape Town.

The Dubai SVNS champions dominated on day one, only conceding one try and scoring a combined 120 points at the Cape Town Stadium. They are one of three unbeaten sides in the women’s draw, alongside New Zealand and France.

Those three progress to the quarter-finals tomorrow as pool winners, with Fiji, the USA and Ireland all coming second. The final two quarter-final berths go to Great Britain and Canada, who were the best third-place finishers.

Ireland continued to show what a force they are on the men’s tour, finishing the day as the only unbeaten side. That included statement victory against hosts and last week’s Dubai champions South Africa in the final match of the day. Ireland exhibited some resilient defence in their 14-12 win and topped Pool A with their win.

Ireland progress with pool winners with Fiji and Australia, this is despite the latter heavily losing 35-5 to New Zealand earlier in the day, which included a first-half hat-trick to Leroy Carter.

Losses to Canada and Samoa meant New Zealand could only manage a third-place finish in their pool, but that was still enough to make it to the quarter-finals due to a superior points difference to Great Britain.

South Africa, Argentina and Canada all finished runners-up in their pools and will progress to the quarter-finals tomorrow, with France, who started the day with a last gasp penalty win against Fiji, taking the other spot for third-place finishers.

Australia women look destined for another title, while the men’s tournament is far tougher to call tomorrow.

Women’s quarter-final fixtures
Great Britain vs USA
Australia vs Ireland
France vs Fiji
New Zealand vs Canada

Men’s quarter-final fixtures
Argentina vs Canada
Ireland vs New Zealand
Australia vs South Africa
Fiji vs France

