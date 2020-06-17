10:42am, 17 June 2020

Nic White has described his time at Exeter as incredible, the Australian scrum-half signing off from the Gallagher Premiership following an agreement last year that enabled him to represent his country at the World Cup in Japan.

In order to become eligible for selection at the tournament in Japan, the scrum-half signed a deal that would see him move to Super Rugby once his current deal with the Chiefs expires.

That contract runs out at the end of this month, meaning the 30-year-old White is in the process of packing his things up in Exeter and preparing for a fresh adventure at the Brumbies.

Having bid an emotional farewell to his Chiefs teammates his week, White told the Exeter website: “It’s not the way I wanted to finish my time here. I’m still digesting it all. I tell myself don’t cry that it’s over but smile that it happened.

“I have had an incredible three years here. Despite not winning any trophies, which I’d love to have done, I’d say it’s been a successful stint here. I don’t have the vocabulary to say how thankful I am to the club, the fans, everyone for how good these three years have been. It’s been outstanding!

“Before I arrived, I had every hope that my stay in Exeter would be enjoyable, but it far exceeded that. Myself and my wife have loved it here and we’ve had some very special times, including the birth of our two English boys. As I said, although we haven’t won anything during my time here, it’s still been a very successful time in my career.

“I’m confident the boys will now go on and finish the job we started this season. When I’m back home, I will share a beer from afar and say I was part of it all.”

Exeter were top of the Premiership and through to the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals when the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s hugely disappointing,” added White, who hopes his return to Australia will see him add further to his 26 Test caps. “I really thought we were on to something this year.

“We’re going well in the Prem and just as good in Europe. It’s going to be sad not being part of it all, but I’m extremely confident the boys will finish the job. We’ve got a great squad here, the coaching staff are unbelievable and, when I’m back home, I’ll be getting up in the early hours to cheer the boys on.”

