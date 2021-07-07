Brodie Retallick headlines mass changes to All Blacks

7:50pm, 07 July 2021

The All Blacks have made thirteen changes to their starting line-up for their match against Fiji this weekend, and will introduce one new debutant off the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Halfback Aaron Smith will captain the All Blacks for the first time in his 98th Test at Forsyth Barr Stadium with his Highlanders teammate Ethan de Groot, named on the bench to make his debut.

In the starting front row, George Bower moves from his bench test debut last week to make his first test start at loosehead prop, alongside hooker Codie Taylor and tighthead Nepo Laulala, who will be playing his 30th test. Tyrel Lomax again provides prop cover, alongside de Groot, on the bench.

The panel of Ross Karl, James Parsons and Bryn Hall discuss all the action from the weekend of rugby.

81-test lock Brodie Retallick makes his eagerly-awaited return to the All Blacks matchday 23, starting alongside Patrick Tuipulotu, with Samuel Whitelock moving to the bench.

In the loose forwards, Ethan Blackadder moves from the bench to make his first test start in the seven jersey, Shannon Frizell is at blindside flanker and Hoskins Sotutu is at eight. Luke Jacobson provides loose forward cover in the 20 jersey.

In the backs, Beauden Barrett will don the 10 jersey for his 90th test, while David Havili is back in black, picked at 12. It will be his first test start in his fourth test match. Rieko Ioane is at centre for his third start at 13. George Bridge retains his spot on the left wing, Sevu Reece is on the right and Jordie Barrett is at fullback in his 25th test. Providing back cover from the bench are Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie and Will Jordan.

On Smith’s captaincy, All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said: “Aaron is a special player with real mana and a natural leader and his preparation is second to none. I’m sure he, his wife Teagan and his wider whanau will be proud of what he has achieved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also want to congratulate Ethan on his selection. It’ll be a great occasion for him and his family and friends and we look forward to seeing him play.

PLAYER RATING: A remarkable performance given the context of the day that was in it for Gatland's Lions. #LionsRugby #SHAvBIL https://t.co/nlpUsQ4APN — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 7, 2021

On this weekend’s test, Foster added: “The Fijian team will bring a very different challenge from Tonga. They are a more established side made up of primarily overseas-based players, who are amongst some of the better players in Europe.

“We can’t wait to play under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium. It should be a fast, physical match and our team are excited by what the weekend will bring.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-man squad is (test caps in brackets):

George Bower (1) Codie Taylor (56) Nepo Laulala (29) Patrick Tuipulotu (37) Brodie Retallick (81) Shannon Frizell (13) Ethan Blackadder (1) Hoskins Sotutu (5) Aaron Smith (c) (97) Beauden Barrett (89) George Bridge (11) David Havili (3) Rieko Ioane (35) Sevu Reece (8) Jordie Barrett (24) Dane Coles (75) Ethan de Groot (new cap) Tyrel Lomax (7) Samuel Whitelock (123) Luke Jacobson (3) Finlay Christie (1) Damian McKenzie (28) Will Jordan (3)

– All Blacks