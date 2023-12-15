Bizarre two-ball ending to Leicester's 'game to remember' in Paris

Leicester Tigers made it two from two in Europe in the Investec Champions Cup as they held on for a dramatic 27-24 pool 4 win over Stade Francais at the Stade Jean Boiun in Paris on Sunday night.

Archie Vanes, in his first Champions Cup start, picked up a hat-trick before home full-back Leo Barre scored one of the individual tries of the season, but it was the visitors that held on late under immense pressure from the home side.

A pin-point cross-kick with time practically up should have snatched a late win for Stade Francais, but replacement winger Lester Etien failed to collect the sitter out wide with the try line in front begging.

Stade Francias could have snatched the win late vs Leicester Tigers but ironically named Lester Etien unfortunately failed to collect pic.twitter.com/kdzLamBoDc — Grant Constable (@GrantConstable) December 18, 2023

There was a twist though, as Mike Brown was adjudged to have knocked the ball on deliberately in the lead up to the kick, earning him a yellow card and another chance for Stade Francais from the penalty.

Rather than settle for a 27-27 draw, they opted to kick for the corner, but the kick went high up in the stands and while the resultant lineout took place, sideline staff could be seen trying to retrieve the ball from the crowd.

With time up and Leicester a man down, the lineout evolved into a fiercely competitive maul, just as the ball finally got tossed down from the stands and awkwardly bounced onto the field, directly into the maul.

The result was a comical situation that meant there were two balls on the field, and with Tigers players so focussed on defence, they pounced when a ball suddenly became visible.

A second ball arrived with 14-man Leicester defending for their lives against Stade Francais with time up pic.twitter.com/HcVCooDSjK — Grant Constable (@GrantConstable) December 18, 2023

The Leicester players thought the game should be over, as they now had the ball, but referee Nika Amashukeli had to step in once again, awarding a scrum and stopping the game to explain to the players exactly what had just happened.

“We’ve got two balls on the field. Somebody’s thrown the ball in, so we can’t end up like this,” the Georgian explained.

“There’s two balls on the pitch, it’s quite a unique situation now, so we need to restart with a scrum. It’s not fair to end up like this.”

Hanro Liebenburg protested that it was “their [Stade Francais] guys that threw the ball on…”, suggesting that it’s possibly their fault, but the referee stuck to his guns.

“I can’t do anything. It’s a unique situation,” repeated Amashukeli.

The Tigers hung on, withstanding even more pressure before eventually getting a Harry Wells turnover with the clock deep into added time.

“It was a Leicester Tigers performance, full of fight and commitment to your mate beside you. That’s what the club’s always been built on,” head coach Dan McKellar said.

“We came here with a plan and belief that we could win if we stuck to it, and we did that.

“It’s a game I will remember for as long as I live. Winning in that fashion, away from home in tough place to come it’s special.”

Leicester will travel to Exeter when they return to Gallagher Premiership action next weekend, before hosting Bath Rugby on New Year’s Eve at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

“These are the memories you take with you and we’re building momentum now. Exeter away will be a big game and then a massive fixture at home against Bath.”