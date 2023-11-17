Bath sign Italy hooker after Hurricanes stint

Bath have announced the signing of Italy hooker Hame Faiva, providing plenty of No2 options for head coach Johann van Graan.

The ten-cap front row recently represented the Azzurri at the World Cup, winning three caps against France, Namibia and the country of his birth New Zealand.

The 29-year-old spent the beginning of the year playing in Super Rugby with the Hurricanes, but has experience of the Gallagher Premiership having signed for Worcester Warriors shortly before they went into administration. Prior to that, he spent five years with Benetton in the United Rugby Championship.

“We’re glad to welcome Hame to our team,” van Graan said. “His experience in different environments is extremely valuable to our journey here.

“I’m excited to see him play and add to the Blue, Black and White, specifically in the set piece and contact areas.”

Bath have made a promising start to their Premiership season, winning three from five, and currently sit in third place in the league, two points behind Harlequins. Faiva’s arrival will only strengthen their squad and push on all fronts this season.

Bath can climb to top of the league this evening with a win over Bristol Bears at the Rec.

The Italian’s signature is the latest in what has been a bumber recruitment drive in 2023 for the West Country outfit with Finn Russell, Thomas du Toit and Elliott Stooke also arriving at the Rec.