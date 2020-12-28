Lyon’s Mathieu Bastareaud will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury over the weekend. The 32-year-old was forced off 15 minutes into Lyon’s 12-8 Top 14 defeat to Brive on Sunday.

And Lyon have today confirmed that Bastareaud has suffered a rupture of the quadriceps tendon, and will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

As a result Bastareaud’s season is over, with Lyon stating he will sidelined until July.

The player also took to Twitter to confirm the news, writing: “End of season. Now we look straight ahead to come back in 2021. Thank you all for your messages.”

Lyon currently sit fifth in the Top 14 table having won six of their opening 10 games.

The French side are also two from two in the Heineken Champions Cup, with games against Glasgow Warriors and Gloucester coming up later this month.

