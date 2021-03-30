6:13am, 30 March 2021

England lock Charlie Ewels will miss his club’s European Challenge Cup round of 16 match at Zebre in Italy this Friday following his one-match suspension for getting sent off after receiving two yellow cards in his club’s Gallagher Premiership defeat to London Irish last Sunday.

Ewels was sent off by referee Craig Maxwell-Keys in the 68th minute at Brentford for a second foul play yellow card. The player accepted the charge and was given a one-week suspension by Gareth Graham, the sole judicial officer, who heard the disciplinary case heard on papers.

The referee’s report contained in the RFU’s written verdict detailed the reasons why Bath skipper Ewels was twice yellow carded. For the initial card in the first half, it stated: “Following a TMO review it was agreed by the match officials that Bath No5 had made direct contact with the head and was at fault as he could be lower.

“Direct head contact was agreed high danger which we mitigate down for the ball carrier changing direction and being tackled by another player.”

For the second card, the report outlined: “Following a TMO review it was agreed that Bath No5 tucked his arm across his body (no attempt to wrap) then hit the London Irish player in the back and off the ball. The player apologised post-match.”

The summary section of the disciplinary hearing verdict read: “The player accepted the charge at the earliest opportunity. He has no previous matters on his disciplinary record. He apologised for his conduct after the match and reiterated his remorse to the panel in written submissions.

“The entry point for two foul play yellow cards is a sanction of one week. Whilst normally the player would be entitled to a reduction from the entry point on account of the mitigating features present in this case, such a reduction is not possible as panels are not able to apply part-weeks by way of mitigation. As such, the sanction remains of one week.”

Ewels was playing his first match for Bath after being on Guinness Six Nations duty with England, a campaign where he forced his way into the starting line-up for the final two matches versus France and Ireland.

Reflecting on the final round 32-18 defeat in Dublin which consigned England to a fifth-place finish, Ewels last week said: “For whatever reason, it didn’t quite click on the day with a pretty flat, disappointing performance. I wasn’t sat there thinking this was going to be hard, I was thinking, ‘Here we go again, good test, good challenge’ and then it wasn’t to be.

“I felt the way we prepared that week it was there to push and go again. As with the nature of sport, it is straight into the next thing. You have almost got no time to dwell. We did that, had a bit of a review on Sunday and then you are back home and back in the club Monday, so it’s like a new challenge, a new environment again. I probably haven’t personally thought too much about it to be honest.”

