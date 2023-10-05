Argentina full of belief ahead of decisive ‘round of 16 decider’

Looking to make the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2015, Argentina will need to beat Japan in a “round of 16 decider” this weekend in Nantes.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a team that was widely tipped to make it out of the group, Los Pumas’ World Cup campaign couldn’t have started any worse.

In their opening Test, England flanker Tom Curry was sent from the field inside the opening few minutes, but Argentina couldn’t make the most of it. Led by playmaker Geroge Ford, England ran away with a convincing 27-10 victory in Marseille.

In the wake of that defeat, veteran hooker Agustin Creevy told reporters that “each game will be a final.” One more loss would send the Argentines home earlier than expected.

But Los Pumas bounced back as they needed to. Argentina overcame Samoa and defeated South American rivals Chile by a whopping 54 points, which set up a crucial final-round clash.

“We are well, knowing the importance that this match has for us. It is a round of 16 decider. Another final that we have to overcome,” Creevy told reporters in La Baule-Escoublac on Thursday.

“We are training very well, trusting in what we have been doing for a long time. We have to continue highlighting things and improving others.



ADVERTISEMENT

“Personally, I am taking it very calmly, enjoying it game by game, and this week enjoying it day by day. I think that if we do things well, the team will respond.

“We are confident and convinced of what we have in front of us on Sunday.”

For both Argentina and Japan, the equation is simple ahead of Sunday’s decider: win or go home. Both teams are on nine-competition points, while Samoa sit behind on six points.

Steve Borthwick’s England side have already booked their spot in the next phase with big wins over the Pumas, the Brave Blossoms and finally an emphatic 71-nil demolition of World Cup newbies Chile.

With one more spot up for grabs, Creevy said that Los Pumas hadn’t even thought about the possibility of losing to Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You don’t think about that. We are preparing to win the game,” Creevy added.



“Then there are consequences, unfortunately. We prepare to win the games, we see the important points where we can improve, where we can continue working, believing in ourselves, in what we are doing.

“You always think about how you win and not what might happen in you lose.”